Abbas, Akume Urges Nigerians To Invest In Waste Recycling Business

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume have advised Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunities existing in waste management recycling in order to create wealth and jobs for the society.

Both gave the advice at the launch of a book titled, “Recycling in Nigeria: How to Start and Run a Successful Recycling Business”, written by the Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Environment, Hon. Terseer Ugbor.

Abbas, who was represented by Terlumun Sekav emphasised the need to tap into the vast business opportunities available in the industry, urging entrepreneurs to capitalise on the lucrative market.

In his speech, SGF Akume, represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr. Chris Tarka, the SGF said recycling waste was a huge business that if well harnessed could generate enough income and engender safe environment.

He said the book by Ugbor has given a detailed insight into how people could get involved in the business saying, “There’s a lot we can learn from the book about recycling and I encourage Nigerians to invest in it. And next time, we should be launching another book on “Riches in Thrash”, he stated.

In his presentation, the author, Hon. Ugbor, who represents Kwande/Ushongo federal constituency of Benue State said by writing the book, he “Seeks to promote the ideals of the Sustainable Development Goals, including SDG6- ensuring availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all.

“SDG 11- making cities and human settlement safe, resilient and sustainable; SSG 12- ensuring sustainable consumption and production patterns; and SSG 13- taking urgent action to combat climate change and it’s impacts”.

He said the book is the product of his knowledge acquired over the last 17 years of working and consulting in the environmental space as a waste recycling consultant for governments, businesses and industries in Nigeria and beyond.

“Through shared knowledge of local and international experts, I developed insights into science and fundamentals of the collection, transportation, storage, processing, recycling and disposal of a diversity of waste streams”, he stated.

Ugbor also noted that “This work is my way of giving back what I have learned over the years. It is designed to encourage better waste management in Nigeria and create awareness of the importance of proper waste disposal to our environmental health and well-being as a people”

Also speaking at the event, the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Environment, Hon. Julius Pondi commended Ugbor for his foresight and ingenuity in putting together a book to teach people how to invest in recycling business.

He said he was impressed with the work of his colleagues and his enthusiasm in advancing the cause of a clean environment in Nigeria.

The special of guest of honour and Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawan also commended the lawmaker for finding time to write despite his tight legislative activities.

Represented by an assistant director in the ministry, E.V.H. Peters, the minister recommended the book to all stakeholders in the environmental sector saying all over the world, nations have taken to recycling as a way of making money and leaving the environment safer.

Dignitaries who attended the book launch include the Executive Secretary of TETFund, Arch Sunny Ochonu, the Registrar of JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, who was represented by the spokesperson of the organisation, members of the National Assembly, Chairman of APC in Benue, Chief Austin Agada and many others.

