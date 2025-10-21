Abbas Advocates Review Of Nigeria-Algeria Visa Policy, Strengthened Bilateral Ties

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has called for a review of the visa policy between Nigeria and Algeria to enhance bilateral relations between the two African nations.

Abbas made the appeal during a meeting with the Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, National Community Abroad and African Affairs, His Excellency Ahmed Attaf, as part of his ongoing working visit to Algeria.

The Speaker recommended that both Nigerian and Algerian parliaments work toward a bilateral visa facilitation framework, including visa-free access for diplomatic and official passport holders and simplified visa processes for ordinary citizens, business leaders, students, researchers, and cultural exchange participants.

Commending Minister Attaf for his commitment to advancing Nigeria–Algeria cooperation, Abbas recalled their earlier discussions in August with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, which led to plans to revitalize the Binational Commission to strengthen strategic collaboration between the two countries. Abbas urged both parliaments to fast-track the revival of this Commission to establish a structured framework for sustained bilateral cooperation.

The Speaker also highlighted Nigeria’s efforts to improve diplomatic services, recalling that Minister Tuggar had recently performed the groundbreaking ceremony for a new Nigerian Embassy chancery in Algiers, demonstrating Nigeria’s commitment to stronger relations. He assured that the Nigerian legislature stands ready to support the initiative through oversight and legislative backing.

Abbas reaffirmed Nigeria’s legislative support for the Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline Project, pledging to mobilize support from other West African parliaments involved in the project. He also underscored the role of parliamentary cooperation in removing legislative barriers to trade, including customs duties and visa challenges, under the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

On security matters, Abbas stressed the importance of parliamentary strategy and legislative support to address regional security challenges in the Sahel, including terrorism, climate change, and political instability.

He acknowledged Algeria’s leadership in the Joint Operational Staff Committee for counterterrorism and its mediation efforts, emphasizing the need for peaceful resolutions to regional conflicts.

Finally, the Speaker expressed a desire to strengthen cooperation between the Foreign Affairs Committees of both legislatures, complementing the ongoing bilateral efforts led by the two Ministers of Foreign Affairs.