Abbas Advocates Modern Occupational Safety Laws

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, on Thursday said Nigeria must urgently modernise its occupational safety laws to protect millions of workers who face preventable risks in their workplaces daily.

He stated this while declaring open a public hearing on the Occupational Health and Safety Bill, 2025, organised by the House Committees on Safety Standards and Regulation and Labour, Employment and Productivity.

Abbas warned that Nigeria’s workforce continues to suffer injuries, illnesses and deaths that could have been avoided if stronger regulations and enforcement mechanisms were in place.

“Across several industries, workers still face hazards that undermine their dignity and productivity. Many of these tragedies are preventable,” he said.

The Speaker noted that unsafe scaffolding, collapsing structures, exposure to harmful chemicals and toxic gases, offshore risks and poorly maintained machinery remain common across key sectors of the economy, particularly construction, manufacturing, agriculture and oil and gas.

He said the country’s outdated regulatory framework has failed to keep pace with technological advancements, modern standards and the increasing complexity of workplace environments.

“The current system suffers from outdated regulations, weak enforcement and inadequate institutional frameworks. This bill seeks to close those gaps and establish a harmonised national safety architecture,” he explained.

Abbas added that the proposed law gives renewed attention to workers in the informal sector, healthcare workers, transport operators and artisans, who form the bulk of the workforce yet remain among the least protected.

According to him, a safer labour force will translate into higher productivity, reduced medical costs, fewer workplace disruptions and stronger investor confidence, with long-term benefits for national development and Nigeria’s global competitiveness.

He commended the Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations for its diligence and welcomed stakeholders’ participation, urging them to offer practical and constructive recommendations to strengthen the Bill.

“This public hearing reflects our belief that effective laws emerge when the voices of industry experts, unions, professionals and regulators are heard,” he said.

Abbas reaffirmed the House’s commitment to passing a strong and impactful Occupational Health and Safety law that will protect workers and improve workplace standards nationwide.

Chairman of the House Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations, Hon. David Zacharias, described the proposed Occupational Safety and Health Bill as a historic milestone for Nigeria, signalling decisive steps toward modernising outdated workplace safety laws.

“This is not just a legislative formality; it is a historic milestone for Nigeria,” he said.

“After years of persistent advocacy from safety professionals, organised labour, industry leaders and concerned citizens, the Occupational Safety and Health Bill now stands before the public for consideration.”

Zacharias commended the Committees on Safety Standards and Regulations and Labour, Employment and Productivity, as well as Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu, who sponsored the Bill. He said their collective commitment helped move the legislation to this critical stage.

He noted that millions of Nigerian workers face daily hazards, chemical exposure, unsafe machinery, building collapses, infectious diseases, transportation-related incidents and ergonomic strain often without adequate protection.

The Bill, he said, responds directly to these challenges by strengthening preventive measures, clarifying employer obligations and extending protections to vulnerable groups, especially those in the informal sector.

Zacharias added that the agricultural sector, where millions are employed, will benefit from safer pesticide handling and improved training on machinery, while healthcare workers will see stronger biosafety and infection-control measures.

For the first time, traders, drivers, mechanics, artisans and others in the informal economy will be covered under a unified national framework.

At the hearing, the Federal Fire Service urged the House to clarify certain provisions of the Bill to avoid conflicts with existing fire safety laws and mandates.

Represented by Chief Superintendent of Fire (CSF) Sarki Abdul-Rahman, the Service said it supports the overall goal of the Bill but identified a few areas requiring adjustment.

Abdul-Rahman noted that the Fire Service operates a broader mandate covering all environments, not just workplaces and emphasized that any provisions relating to fire protection, fire prevention or emergency response must align with the Fire Service Act, the National Building Code and the Fire Code.