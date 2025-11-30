Abbah Folawiyo: Renewed Pain 62 Years After 1st Love’s Death

F or many, grief comes once and teaches a lifetime of lessons. But for Chief (Mrs.) Abbah Folawiyo, the elegant society matriarch and fashion icon, life has served her another blow; the death of her only son, Segun Awolowo Jnr.

It is a tragedy arriving 62 years after she lost her love, Segun Awolowo, in a motor accident. Segun was the father of Segun Awolowo Jnr. Although they were not formally married, she later married the late Baba Adinni of Lagos, Alhaji Chief Iyanda Folawiyo, who died some years ago.

The news had thrown Lagos high society into mourning, not only because of the weight of the loss, but also because of the long, painful arc of tragedy that has marked the life of a woman many consider one of Nigeria’s strongest and most graceful matriarchs. In 1963, when she was just a young woman, Abbah Folawiyo suffered the unimaginable. Segun Awolowo, son of the late sage, Obafemi Awolowo, died in a motor accident; a tragedy that abruptly ended a relationship full of promise and left her sad at a tender age.

She bore the loss quietly, rebuilding her life step by step. Over the years, her resilience, her creativity in fashion, and her calm presence turned her into a revered figure in Nigeria’s social and cultural circuit. But beneath the glamour and poise, those close to her knew she carried the memory of that early sorrow.

Now, more than six decades later, grief has returned; heavier, deeper, and more personal. To lose a lover is devastating. To lose a child; especially a precious child is a wound that touches the soul in ways words can hardly capture.

Family sources said Chief Folawiyo has been near inconsolable, struggling to process a tragedy no mother ever wishes to face.

It is a loss that cuts to the core of her identity: mother, nurturer, protector, survivor. This second tragedy forces her to relive the first. The memories of 1963; the shock, the disbelief, the suddenness; have resurfaced, this time amplified by the irreplaceable bond between mother and child. Those who know Abbah Folawiyo say that resilience is stitched into her character like the threads of the fabrics she once designed under her celebrated fashion label, Labanella.

After losing her husband in her youth, she built a thriving career, became a respected Lagos society matron, and cultivated a reputation for elegance, kindness, and generosity. Messages of sympathy have poured in from influential Nigerians; business leaders, fashion icons, politicians, religious leaders, and longtime friends. Many describe her loss as “too heavy,” “too cruel,” and “too painful for a mother of her age to bear.” To them, Abbah Folawiyo is not just a society grand dame; she is a symbol of Nigerian womanhood; elegant in appearance, resilient in spirit, and dignified in adversity.

As she mourns her son, many reflect on how deeply intertwined her life has been with both public admiration and private sorrow. She is a woman, who has given much to society; through fashion, culture, philanthropy, and friendship; yet life has asked much from her in return.

Today, friends describe her home as quiet, heavy with grief but upheld by a steady stream of love and support from those who care about her. At 82, Chief (Mrs.) Abbah Folawiyo is facing a sorrow no mother should ever face. Yet even in mourning, she remains the woman she has always been; dignified, graceful, and held together by faith and inner strength.

Sixty-two years after the accident that took her first love, she faces yet another painful chapter. And through it all, she has shown that while grief may bend the heart, it cannot extinguish the spirit.

Nigeria had been thrown into mourning on Thursday November 20 following the death of Segun Awolowo Jnr, businessman, lawyer, former Executive Director/CEO of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), and grandson of the late sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo.

Family sources confirmed that Awolowo Jnr passed on after a brief illness. His death was a shock to political leaders, business communities, and associates across the country, many of whom describe him as a visionary reformer, patriotic economic thinker, and a bridge between generations.