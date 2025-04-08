Abba Yusuf Named Leadership Gov Of The Year 2024 For Education

Share

Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has been named Leadership Governor of the Year 2024 in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the education sector.

The award was presented during the 17th Leadership Newspaper Awards held at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The event celebrated notable Nigerians who have made significant impacts in various fields, including Alhaji Aliko Dangote, who was named Person of the Year 2024, and the Governor of Jigawa State, who also received a Governor of the Year award.

In a statement issued by the Governor’s spokesperson, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the recognition was described as a validation of Governor Yusuf’s bold reforms in education, which have repositioned the sector in Kano State after years of neglect.

Governor Yusuf was particularly commended for allocating 31% of the state’s annual budget to education, surpassing the UNESCO benchmark, and for declaring a state of emergency in the sector.

His administration’s initiatives include massive school renovations, provision of learning materials, recruitment of teachers, and the launch of a comprehensive Education Recovery Plan.

Speaking after receiving the award, Governor Yusuf expressed gratitude to the organizers, describing the honor as unexpected and highly credible.

“We never imagined that our efforts would receive such national recognition. We did not pay for this award, we did not lobby for it — we were simply recognized for what we have achieved in Kano,” the Governor said.

He dedicated the award to vulnerable children across the state and reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deepening reforms in education.

“This recognition has given us more encouragement to keep pushing for excellence. I thank the Leadership Newspaper management and the media for their continued support,” he added.

The event also marked the 20th anniversary of Leadership Newspaper, celebrating two decades of impactful journalism.

