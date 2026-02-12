Abba Yusuf: From Protégé To Turncoat

I first met Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf some years ago at the Maitama residence of the National Leader of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. It was a tense evening.

The election tribunal had just annulled the victory that brought Yusuf to office. He sat quietly, visibly shaken, while his mentor remained composed, steady, reassuring, and resolute.

Kwankwaso calmly assured everyone present; including some principal members of the Kano State House of Assembly, that justice would prevail. Watching from a distance that night, I drew a lasting conclusion: True mentorship is about shielding the mentee from the hawks while guiding them through the storm.

That was the bond between Kwankwaso and Abba Kabir Yusuf, a bond forged in sacrifice, tested in adversity, and ultimately vindicated when the Supreme Court set aside earlier rulings that sought to overturn the governor’s mandate. Politics is often described as a game of interests, but history remembers it as a theatre of character. Power may change hands and alliances may shift, but the true test of leadership lies in how loyalty, mentorship, and sacrifice are honoured.

It is against this moral backdrop that Abba Kabir Yusuf’s political journey must now be examined, not merely as a party defection, but as a troubling transition from protégé to a turncoat. Abba Kabir Yusuf’s rise was neither sudden nor accidental. In 1999, he was appointed Personal Assistant to Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso during Kwankwaso’s first tenure as Governor of Kano State. He retained that role when Kwankwaso became Minister of Defence in 2003.

In 2011, when Kwankwaso returned as governor for a second term, Yusuf was appointed Commissioner for Works, Housing, and Transport. Each stage of his ascent reflected deliberate political grooming and trust. In 2018, Kwankwaso endorsed Yusuf to challenge the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, in the 2019 gubernatorial election under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Yusuf lost and challenged the outcome at the election tribunal, but his petition was dismissed. Undeterred, Kwankwaso again stood by him. In 2022, Yusuf moved to the NNPP, where he was once more endorsed by Kwankwaso to contest the 2023 gubernatorial election, this time against Nasir Yusuf Gawuna of the APC. He was declared winner on March 20, 2023 and received his certificate of return on March 29.

That victory was immediately challenged. The All Progressives Congress (APC) filed a petition at the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal, which, on September 20, 2023, controversially declared Gawuna the winner and sacked Yusuf. The ruling attracted intense national and international attention. The Court of Appeal upheld the tribunal’s decision, but the Supreme Court, on January 12, 2024, overturned both rulings and affirmed Abba Kabir Yusuf as the duly elected governor of Kano State.

For decades, Yusuf’s political identity was inseparable from Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. This was no casual alliance of convenience; it was a painstakingly built mentorship rooted in trust, shared struggle, and loyalty. Kwankwaso did not merely endorse Yusuf; he defended him in moments of adversity, invested immense political capital when the odds were hostile, and stood firm when institutions and interests aligned against him. In Yusuf’s darkest moments, Kwankwaso’s resolve steadied the ship. That faith was ultimately vindicated by the Supreme Court’s judgment.

Through the Kwankwasiyya Movement, a grassroots political force that reshaped Kano’s political land scape, Kwankwaso nurtured a generation of ideologically grounded and battle-tested loyalists. Abba Kabir Yusuf was among the closest of this inner circle.

He worked closely with Kwankwaso, absorbed the ethos of the movement, and rose through its ranks until he became governor. His growth was not accidental; it was mentorship in action.

Defection, in itself, is not a crime in politics. Democracies allow for ideological realignment and political evolution. But when defection occurs without conviction, principle, or respect for the ladder that made the climb possible, it crosses from strategy into betrayal.

What makes Abba Kabir Yusuf’s defection particularly painful is not the party he chose, but the values he appeared to abandon. This moment sends a chilling message: that loyalty expires once power is secured; that mentorship is useful only until ambition matures; that gratitude is optional in the face of convenience. It reinforces a dangerous culture in which people are treated as tools used, discarded, and forgotten once their purpose is served. In such a system, sacrifice becomes foolish, patience is mistaken for weakness, and trust becomes a liability.

The implications of this act may yet prove unfavourable to the governor. Political history is littered with examples of protégés who turned against their benefactors, only to discover that betrayal is a poor foundation for lasting power. Trust, once broken, rarely returns. Allies grow cautious, support bases fracture, and today’s reward for disloyalty can become tomorrow’s punishment.

Across history, betrayal has often been fatal politically and sometimes personally. In modern democracies, turncoats rarely control the consequences of their actions. They are welcomed briefly, used strategically, and discarded when convenient. Power respects strength, not ingratitude. Those who betray once are forever suspected of betraying again.