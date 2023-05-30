Abba Yusuf Floats Special Joint Taskforce On Phone Snatching In Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf has set up a special joint task force to fight phone snatching and other street crimes in the urban and semi-urban areas of the state.

The Governor who spoke in Kiru Reformatory Centre on Tuesday disclosed that “this Taskforce comprises of teams from law enforcement agencies and mobile courts that would work together to clear our streets of these criminals and bring all of them to justice swiftly”

Abba said, “My first port of call after the inauguration, yesterday, was the Kiru Reformatory School, which will be fully reopened soonest for the purpose of rehabilitating drug addicts.

“We have formed a Special Joint Taskforce to fight phone snatching and other street crimes. This Taskforce comprises teams from law enforcement agencies and mobile courts that would work together to clear our streets of these criminals and bring all of them to justice swiftly.”

The governor’s visit to Kiru alongside the state commandant of the Kano State Commandant, Abubakar Idris Ahmad signified the preparedness of the administration to partner with the drug Agency to curb drug menace in the state.

In a similar development, the Kano State Government and NDLEA Partner On Drug Abuse.

In a statement by ASN II Sadiq Muhammad Maigatari, Ag. PRO, NDLEA, Kano Command which was made available to newsmen in Kano reported that both the governor and the commander engaged in fruitful discussions on how to curtail the menace effectively.

Maigatari stated that NDLEA Kano State Command is grateful for the governor’s support in this fight against drug abuse.

“His commitment is commendable, and we are happy to have him on board in raising awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and creating a drug-free society.

“We would like to urge the general public to join us in this fight against drugs and other vices. Together, we can make Kano State and Nigeria at large drug-free.”