Abba To Tinubu: Your Resistance To Stiff Pressure Shows You’re Leader

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has described President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a courageous leader who shunned a series of pressures to interfere in the Governorship Elections judgement in the Supreme Court.

Abba noted with great pleasure, how President Tinubu and his Deputy, Senator Kashim Shattima refused to interfere in the apex court judgement despite stiff pressure from disgruntled quarters.

Apparently, Governor Abba who was referring to efforts by Former Governor Ganduje to allegedly use the Presidency to change the Supreme Court Judgement in favour of his APC Gubernatorial Candidate Yusuf Gawuna, said that the insistent refusals of Tinubu and his Vice Shettima shows that Nigeria is truly in good hands.

Similarly, Governor Abba, extended hands of friendship to his arch opponent Dr. Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna the APC Gubernatorial Candidate who lost in the Supreme Court, saying it is time to build Kano as Politicking is now over.

Governor Abba believes that now is the time for everybody regardless of Party platforms to join hands with his Administration to move Kano forward.

He said, “As a true democrat and progressive, I called on my opponents and their supporters to join hands with me in the crusade of developing our dear state Kano for the betterment of its citizens.”

” People of Kano need leaders with vision, passion, zeal, and commitment to initiating projects, policies and programmes that have direct bearing to their lives in all facets of human endeavours, as the APC Gubernatorial Candidate, Mallam Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, should join hands with me to make Kano proud”, Abba said.

The Governor who Commended the Kano People for their support, steadfastness, prayers, sacrifices and brevity in affirming what they have elected as well as the Supreme Court Judges for upholding the glory of the Judiciary, also thanked God for giving him the highest support.

He also appreciated NNPP leaders at all levels particularly the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso for his guidance and support during the trying period.