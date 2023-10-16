Abba To Build 130 New Girls/Boys Schools In Kano

…Says His Regime Is Human Capital Investor

The Kano Government is constructing 130 new girls’ and boys schools as it moves to evacuate all out-of-school children in the next year.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, who made this revelation during the distribution of over 2 million educational materials to the State Secondary and Primary Schools, on Monday, said that his government’s first, second and third priority is education.

He said that the State Basic Education Service Delivery association over five thousand of them would soon be employed by the Government, telling them that he was not in the power to steal the Government treasury.

Governor Abba reminded that his Government would not tolerate any of his cabinet members stealing government money, as such the Basic Education Service Delivery Association who was neglected by the previous administration would soon be absorbed into his administration.

“I have given two weeks directive to a Committee I set up to screen the Basic Education Service Delivery association members and submit their names and their qualifications for quick employment by my government”.

In the same vein, he said that his Government is monthly giving out N20,000 to some selected 40,000 Girls Students to whose Parents cannot sponsor them to Schools, the money is amounting to N900 Million.

Similarly, the government has released the sum of N1.3 Billion for the early registration of the NECO/NBTE Examination, adding that already students set for the Exams have been cleared and ready to take it.

On the activities of the distribution of educational materials, the Government Distributes 1.3 Million textbooks of English, Mathematics and Engineering to the Secondary and Primary Schools in the State.

Speaking the State Commissioner for Education, Umar Haruna Doguwa identified the Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf as one Person who is all out to ensure the progress of Education in the State by providing all the necessary needs.

He said the Government has gone far in reopening all closed-down Girls’ Boarding Schools and Reboarding them within the shortage time, adding that just recently the Governor paid over N300 Million unpaid allowances to the State Basic Education Service Delivery association.