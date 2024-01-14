Abba: Presidency’s Refusal To Interfere in Kano Shows Leadership

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State, has described President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, as a courageous leader who shunned series of pressure to interfere in the governorship election Judgements in the Supreme Court. Abba noted with great pleasure, how President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Deputy, Senator Kashim Shettima refused to interfere in the apex court’s judgement despite strong pressure from disgruntled quarters. Abba, who was referring to efforts by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to allegedly use the Presidency to change the Supreme Court Judgement in favour of the APC gubernatorial candidate, Yusuf Gawuna, said that, the insistent refusals of Tinubu and his Vice Shettima showed that Nigeria is truly in good hands.

Similarly, Abba, extended hands of friendship to Gawuna, who lost in the Supreme Court, saying it was time to build Kano as politicking was now over. Abba said that now is the time for everybody, regardless of party platforms to join hands with his administration to move Kano forward. He said:”As a true democrat and progressive, I call on my opponents and their supporters to join hands with me in the crusade of developing our dear state, Kano, for the betterment of its citizens.”

“People of Kano need leaders with vision, passion, zeal, and commitment of initiating projects, policies and programmes that have direct bearing to their lives in all facets of human endeavours. As such, the APC gubernatorial candidate, Mallam Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, should join hands with me to make Kano proud”, Abba said. The governor, who com- mended Kano people for their support, steadfast- ness, prayers, sacrifices and brevity in affirming whom they elected as well as the Supreme Court Judges for upholding the glory of the Judiciary, also thanked God for giving him the highest support.

He also appreciated NNPP leaders at all levels and particularly the leader of Kwankwasiyya movement, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso for his guidance and support during the trying period.