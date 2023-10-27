Abba Present N350bn 2024 Budget Of Restoration And Transformation 

The Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has presented the 2024 appropriation bill of N350 billion to the State House of Assembly, with a promise to block Public Finance leakages.

The Governor on Friday said the 2024 budget titled, Restoration and Transformation the process of implementing budget has since commenced, adding that the proposal is a product of full cooperation and dedication to change the narrative in Kano.

Alhaji Abba notes that the total recurrent expenditure stood at N357.9 billion, while internally expected revenue stood at 100.7 billion, adding that

capital receipt expected is N39.265bn, higher by 4.9 billion in 2023 representing a 12.53 per cent decrease.

Abba explained that the opening balance was N10bn, Revenue Recurrent expenditure of 134.4bn representing 38 per cent of salaries would gulf N85.739bn for Civil Servants and Political Office Holders plus allowances and overhead and other Expenditures stood at

N78.4 Billion.

Governor Abba said Capital Expenditure of N215,194,821.25 takes 62 per cent of the total Budgetary Allocations.

Breaking down the Budget, he said, Education. N95.389bn represents 29.97 per cent of the total budget.

Health. N51.4bn, Works and Housing. N40.4Bn, Transport.N4.8Bn,

Physical Planning. N5.1Bn and

Agriculture: N11 Billion.

Other sectors included, Security and Law and Justice, in an effort to stop infiltration of Bandit’s N11Bn and

Water. N34.4 Billion, the Rural and Community Development. Get N5.3 Billion.

Women, Youth and Sport. N8.9 Billion

Commerce and Tourism. N3.5 Billion

Environment. N8.1 Billion and

General Administration. N45.1 Billion, according to the Governor.

The Governor noted that Human Capital Development, promoting the General Welfare of the Kano People, ensuring the Security of lives, provisions of strategic health, achieving Food Security, creating opportunities for Job Creation, and strengthening Inter and Non-Governmental Partnerships, are cardinal principles of his Government.

He commended the State Legislative Chamber for helping him in the few days he ran the State, some of his achievements in the last five months led to the People’s being happy in the City. Accorded priority to education including sponsoring the reintroduced foreign scholarship.

He assured that his Government would Block leakages and monitor all the State MDAs’ established standing committee on revenue committee to ensure transparency in the running of the government.