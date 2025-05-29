Abba Kabir Yusuf: Two Years Of All-Round Impactful Governance

Share

In his two years in office, Governor Abba Yusuf has maintained an unusual openness with the media and all other stakeholders. He has done this through strategic communication and transparency in government affaira. He relects how political figures can effectively engage the media to enhance governance, foster public trust, and increase democratic accountability.

This has earned him a leeway to interacting and reaching out to his citizens and the generality of the people. At 62 and a great believer in transparency, Yusuf’s media strategy revolves around the use of social media, in addition to traditional media outlets.

He has embraced platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram—not just as tools for disseminating information but as channels for real-time interaction with citizens. By that means, he reaches both the old and the younger, tech-savvy citizens, who consume most of their news and information online.

This also helps him to amplify government’s initiatives, promote transparency, and encourage civic participation. By responding directly to citizen questions and concerns, he fosters a sense of accountability that is often missing in traditional political communication.

In providing updates on government activities, the administration ensures that the public is aware of ongoing projects, their progress, and any changes to policies or programs. This, by extension has created an informed citizenry that is better equipped to make decisions and hold the government accountable.

Religion

When the controversy over the 2024 Hajj pilgrimage was raging, the governor appealed to Federal Government to reduce the Hajj fare considering the economic challenges faced by the citizens.

He made the appeal during an occasion organised by the state Pilgrims Welfare Board to refund money sent by the Saudi Arabian Government due to the power outage during the 2023 Hajj operations.

The governor disclosed that he visited Saudi Arabia to perform lesser Hajj and to also commence preparation for the next Hajj by himself in order to find out areas that the state government needs to intervene further.

Earlier, the Director General f the Kano State Pilgrim Welfare Board, Alhaji Laminu Rabiu Danbaffa, had said the total amount refunded to the state through the National Hajj Commission for disbursement to Pilgrims that performed 2023 Hajj was N375 million.

Natural Disaster, Empowerment

Early this year, the Kano State Government gave out N3billion to victims of flood in last rainy season in the affected areas. Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf disclosed this while declaring open the 23rd State Executive Council Meeting held at Kano Government House.

Yusuf revealed that the amount was donated by the Federal Government to the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory as intervention for the 2024 flood disaster.

The governor further revealed that the money was remitted to the state treasury few months ago in preparation for onward distribution the the affected victims.

He added that the administration kept the money appropriately to identify the real victims, who would benefit from the gesture of the Federal Government and ensure prudence, accountability and responsiveness in the process. “Now that we are ready, we have all the lists of the victims. We know how much each victim will collect.

So, the distribution will commence,” the governor assured. He set up a main and sub committees for the distribution of the donation in the the 44 Local Government Areas to disburse amount to real victims. Similarly, the governor disbursed over N2.1 billion to 41,600 women in the state to boost small scale enterprises and economic growth in the state.

The cumulative sum is part of the monthly N50, 000 start-up capital being disbursed to each of the 5,200 women selected from 44 local government areas of the state. The initiative was launched in May 2024. To boost micro economy development and enhance macro enterprise in the state.

Yusuf expressed determination to sustain the monthly intervention to crush the level of poverty in the state. A statement issued by Governor’s spokesman Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa said scheme had so far empowered 41, 600 women.

Speaks on Performance

Yusuf said his performance would speak for him at the end. He said no political pressure would sway him from delivering his mandate. Speaking during one of the monthly women empowerment programs, the Governor emphasised that he was not worried about the 2027 elections, as leadership was ordained by the Almighty Allah.

“What I am worried about is not reelection. I am more concerned about delivering the dividends of democracy on the mandate given to me in this first tenure. I want the good people of Kano to judge me by my performance at the end of this tenure,” the Governor said.

He lamented how enemies of Kano, disguised as opposition members, were attempting to create political tension in the state. “We know those people who were massively rejected in both 2019 and 2023.

We won against them at a time when we had no political office—not even a councillor. But Allah made it possible for us to win with a landslide victory,” he added.

“I am destined to be a Governor. It is my total belief and submission to the will of Allah that if He so wills, I will serve a second term. If not, I won’t. So, why should I bother myself?” the Governor asked.

N16bn in pensions

Yusuf in January reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to the welfare of retirees with the commencement of the third phase of pension payments amounting to N5 billion.

That brought the total amount disbursed to pensioners under his administration to a remarkable N16 billion. The governor announced that the latest phase was part of efforts to alleviate the plight of retirees, who have devoted decades of service to the state.

The flag-off signifies the administration’s continued dedication to clearing outstanding pension liabilities and ensuring financial security for Kano’s senior citizens. During the first phase of payments, saw the allocation of N6 billion to the Kano State Pension Trust Fund, specifically targeting retirees below Grade Level 10.

The second phase saw an additional N5 billion disbursed to pensioners who had served the state for 35 years. The governor stated his administration’s resolve to settle all outstanding pension and gratuity benefits owed to retirees in Kano. “This administration remains committed to addressing the challenges faced by our retirees.

We will continue to prioritize their welfare and ensure that all outstanding benefits are fully paid. “Every retiree will receive their dues in a timely and transparent manner,” the governor pledged. He said the Ganduje administration pay pensioners for eight years, left an outstanding pension of over N48 billion.

“The perennial neglect of Ganduje’s administration to settle pensioners’ entitlements in the last eight years of his government has subjected pensioners to hardship in Kano.

“This is the biggest social security threat ever witnessed since the creation of Kano state in 1967. Many have lost their lives while waiting endlessly for their gratuities”. Yusuf said.

12 shuttle buses for tertiary students’ transportation …

As Prof. Hafiz Prays for Another Term for Governor Yusuf In a bid to address the transportation challenges faced by students of tertiary institutions in the state, Kano State Governor, Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, has handed over 12 shuttle buses to the Ministry for Higher Education.

He said the buses would be used for the daily shuttling of students across the 44 local government areas of the state. The buses were recovered from associates of the previous administration who had taken them out of Kano. Students benefiting from the service will enjoy an 80 per cent discount on the fare.

State of Emergence in Education

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf had earlier this year distributed 789,000 school uniforms to pupils in 7,092 public schools across the state’s 44 Local Government Areas. Yusuf reaffirmed his commitment to overhauling Kano’s education system. “This is just the beginning.

After providing these uniforms, we will continue to equip our schools with additional resources to improve learning conditions,” he said. He also distributed 53,000 desks to schools, addressing infrastructure challenges that have hindered effective teaching and learning for years.

The state also collaborated with the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) to establish four bilingual schools that will offer education in both English and Arabic. “We are working with the Islamic Development Bank to build four bilingual schools that will provide Almajiris with access to formal education, reducing the number of children roaming the streets,” Governor Yusuf said.

“Our integrated Tsangaya system has also been reviewed to ensure the completion of schools across all local governments.” He also announced the construction of 336 new classrooms and the renovation of 119 dilapidated ones which are expected to serve over 160,000 pupils.

That is in addition to 1.3 million textbooks distributed, and 45,000 girls receiving a conditional cash transfer of N20,000 each to support their education.

Rural Development

Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, commissioned a 7.3km road and solar-powered streetlight project worth over N4billion in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area.

The project was originally initiated by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s administration in 2012 but was left incomplete by the Ganduje, during his eight-year tenure. “Today, we witness the realisation of a commitment made to the people of Dawakin Kudu.

“I am delighted to commission this project, which will significantly enhance the socio-economic well-being of the community,” he said. He also inaugurated a 231-unit of streetlight project and a five-kilometre road in Dawakin Tofa, the hometown of his predecessor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje. The project remained incomplete throughout Ganduje’s eight-year tenure. was brought to fruition by Governor.

The governor also distributed bulls, rams, seedlings, and modern gardening tools to 340 youths who recently graduated from the Livestock and Horticulture Institutes. The governor announced that each graduate would receive either two bulls or two rams, along with three months’ worth of animal feed.

This initiative, he explained, was part of his administration’s efforts to reduce poverty and empower young people in the state. Similarly, the governor launched the second phase of a women empowerment initiative under the Livestock Fattening Programme of the Kano Agro-Pastoral Development Project (KSADP).

The program involved the distribution of livestock to women across the 44 Local Government Areas of the state. Each beneficiary received three small ruminants (goats) to support their livestock entrepreneurship.

Yusuf reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to addressing poverty through innovative and inclusive approaches. A total of 7,158 goats were distributed to 2,386 women beneficiaries. Additionally, the program will provide 1,342 cows and 1,822 rams to women and youth in subsequent phases.

$15m MOU on Gas

Kano State Investment Promotion Agency, KANINVEST, signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with STATA Power Utility Nigeria Limited on implementation of customized gas programme in the state.

The deal is a significant milestone towards creating a more conducive environment by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, keeping a healthier and clean environment and creating job opportunities.

63,000 Jobs in Kano’s Garment Industry

The Kano State Governor Alhaji Abba Kabir Yusuf, promised to create 63,360 jobs for youth in the garment industry across the state’s 44 local government areas.

Yusuf disclosed this while officially reopening the garment industry cluster in Kura Local Government Area.

The governor highlighted that the reopening of the garment clusters—originally established under Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso’s administration between 2011 and 2015—marks a significant step towards fulfilling his campaign promises.

Other highlights of achievements

• N13.3bn Rogo-Mahangi reconstruction to ease farm

• Sundu-Gwangan Road Rehabilitation Approved • Disbursement of N400m to 10 community interest groups in Kano

• Empowerment of 500 students with skills, start-up capital

• Distribution of 450 bags of Rice to Kano Media, PR stakeholders

• N3bn land donated North West Development Commission Headquarters in Kano

• Establishment of water treatment plant in Rano

