Abba Flags Off Second Phase Of Palliative To Widows Of Military, Others

The Kano State government has commenced the second phase of the distribution of palliatives to people with special needs as well as orphans and widows of the military and paramilitary personnel in the state.

Flagging off the distribution program on Monday the Deputy Governor of Kano, Aminu Abdussalam Gwarzo, who represented the state governor said the government holds those with special needs in high esteem and has more packages for them.

He explained that the palliatives that are distributed to cushion the effects of the removal of petroleum subsidies in the country will be given to 100 persons with special needs from each of the 44 local government areas.

Beneficiaries under this category include those with sight or hearing impairment, those with spinal cord problems, those with leprosy and limb impairment as well as albinos for which 100 bags each of rice and maize will be distributed to all the 44 local government areas.

“Today we are flagging the second phase of the distribution of palliatives to the good people of Kano state. The first phase consisted of the general public and each and every ward in the state received 400 bags of rice and 400 bags of maize.

“This second phase consists of what we are doing today, distribution of palliatives to people with special needs. Among those to benefit from this distribution exercise also are the widows and orphans of 19 number military and paramilitary forces in the state” the deputy governor said.

In his welcome address, the chairman of the State Compliance Committee on Distribution of Palliatives, the Secretary to the State Government, Abdullahi Baffa Bichi announced the rules binding the distribution insisting that representatives of the beneficiaries abide by the rules.

“Every beneficiary should be given one bag of maize and one bag of rice. No two people or more should be paired on a bag or be given only rice or only maize” he stated.

Leaders of the beneficiary groups who spoke on behalf of their people thanked the state government for considering their situation and giving them special treatment.