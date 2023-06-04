Abba Commences Demolition Of Buildings On Govt. Lands

In fulfillment of his campaign promises, Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, in the early hours of yesterday, commenced the demolition of building on public lands, which he termed illegal.

Already a three-storey building with 90 shops on race- course by Filing Sukuwa, Nasarawa GRA, was brought down around 2.00am on Saturday, becoming the early first victim of the exercise.

Yusuf, an Engineer by profession, to show his commitment to the demolition exercise, led the removal of the illegal building, accompanied by the State Police Commissioner, Muhammed Gumel.

It could be recalled that the governor shortly after being declared governor- elect had threatened to demolish buildings in the state on public properties. This is the first demolition carried out after assuming office on Monday, May 29th, 2023.

Also, on Friday, the governor directed the developer carrying out construction works at the Hajj Camp to stop ongoing construction. Already, all those that have acquired buildings, plot of lands on government lands are said to be jittery of the consequences of their inactions.