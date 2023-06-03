New Telegraph

June 3, 2023
Abba Commence Demolition Of Buildings On Govt Lands In Kano

In fulfilment of his Campaign Promise, Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf on Saturday commenced the demolition of buildings on public lands, which he termed illegal.

Already a 3 Storey building with 90 shops on the race course by Filing Sukuwa, Nasarawa GRA, was brought down around 2.00 am.

Governor Yusuf, who showed his commitment to the demolition exercise led the removal of the illegal building accompanied by the Police State Commissioner, CP Muhammed Gumel.

It could be recalled that Abba Yusuf shortly after being declared the governor-elect had threatened to demolish buildings in the state on public properties.

This is, however, the first demolition carried out after assuming office on Monday, May 29th.

Also, on Friday, the Governor directed the developer carrying out construction works at the Hajj Camp to stop ongoing construction.

Already all those that have acquired buildings, and plots of land on Government Lands are said to be jittery about the consequences of their inactions.

