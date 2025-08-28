Abayomi Harps On Healing Power Of Art At Lagos Art, Health Festival

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has underscored the therapeutic role of art in healing, wellness and public health, describing it as a powerful tool for social and behavioural change in the healthcare system.

Speaking at the welcome cocktail soiree of the maiden Lagos Arts and Health Festival held at the Soto Art Gallery, Ikoyi, on Sunday evening, Prof. Abayomi noted that Lagos was adopting a multidimensional approach to healthcare delivery by embedding art into infrastructure design, patient care and health communication.

Recounting his personal experience, the Commissioner revealed that art helped him decompress during his grueling medical residency in the UK and later inspired his intervention during the Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

He explained that traumatised survivors in Sierra Leone and Liberia were only able to donate lifesaving serum after undergoing art therapy sessions.

Prof. Abayomi said the same approach proved valuable during the COVID-19 pandemic, when isolation centres in Lagos were infused with paintings, music, poetry and creative activities under the state-backed “Art for Life” initiative.

“It was so amazing what Art for Life did during COVID— patients found hope in music, murals and poetry when human contact was cut off,” he said.

He added that the state government was now deliberately designing new facilities such as the Massey Children’s Hospital with architectural and artistic flair, while also using graphics and animation to drive social behavioural change in preventive healthcare campaigns. “When you walk into a bright, art-inspired hospital, healing begins