Abayomi Gets Second Chance As Sanwo-Olu Sends New Nominee List To Lagos Assembly

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, transmitted a second list of cabinet member-nominees to the State House of Assembly.

This is coming a few weeks after the House confirmed 22 and rejected 17 out of the 39 nominees earlier sent to it for ratification and confirmation.

The immediate past Commissioner for Health in the state, Prof. Akin Abayomi, who was among the 17 nominees rejected by the House, made the new list.

The ad hoc committee led by the Chief Whip, Fatai Mojeed, who screened the previous nominees, will also screen the new set of nominees, according to a statement posted to the House’s verified X handle on Monday.

“Governor’s Nominees for Commissioners: Speaker Obasa calls on the committee that handled the previous nominees to take charge on the new list sent by the Governor, @jidesanwoolu, and report back to the House by Thursday 7/09/2023.

“Some of the nominees have their documents with you, and you can reach out to the new nominees. I want you to be thorough and do the needful while carrying out this exercise,” the statement partly read.

The rejection of the 17 nominees by the House had raised dust among politicians and residents of the state.

The Governance Advisory Council, the apex leadership body of the All Progressives Congress in Lagos, waded into the circumstances surrounding the rejection and directed the governor and the Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, to meet and settle their differences.

This was after Obasa raised the alarm on the floor of the House that there were threats of attack on him and his colleagues, warning that those who live in glass houses should not throw stones.

