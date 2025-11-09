Abati@60: Your Commitment To Excellence, Love For Nigeria Inspiring –Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has said that the contribution of Dr Reuben Abati to excellence and love for Nigeria is truly inspiring Akpabio stated this in his congratulatory message to Dr Reuben Abati on his 60th birthday celebration on Friday in Lagos.

The Senate President was represented at the birthday celebration by his Special Assistant on Media, Jackson Udom. The message, personally signed by him, reads: “Your commitment to excellence and your love for Nigeria are truly inspiring.

As you continue to share your insights and expertise with the nation, I pray that you will be blessed with good health, peace of mind, and many more years of fruitful service. “As you celebrate your 60th birthday, I extend to you my warmest felicitations.

This milestone marks six decades of life that have witnessed remarkable achievements motivated by unwavering dedication and unrelenting passion.

“Your journey as a teacher, journalist, politician, and consummate media figure has cast you among the pantheon of nation builders whose contributions cannot be wished away”.

Akpabio further said, “Your tenure as Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Goodluck Jonathan brought to full manifestation your exceptional skill in shaping public discourse and fostering national unity”