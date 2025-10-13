Abati To Present Three New Books On Politics, Society, Personal Reflections

Caltop Publications Nigeria Limited is pleased to announce the public presentation and official launch of three new books authored by acclaimed journalist, public intellectual, and former Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Goodluck Jonathan, Dr Reuben Abati.

The event, scheduled to be held on Friday, November 7, 2025, at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA ) in Victoria Island, Lagos, will unveil the following titles:

Portraits: People, Politics and Society A Love Letter & Other Stories How Goodluck Jonathan Became President

Each book reflects Dr Abati’s trademark eloquence, depth, and versatility, blending political analysis, societal commentary, and creative storytelling. Together, they offer a timely and critical contribution to national discourse, governance, and the broader understanding of Nigeria’s political history and social evolution.

In a statement from the publishers, Ayo Arowosegbe, Managing Director of Caltop Publications, described the books as:

“Compelling, insightful, and relevant for our times. These works will serve as vital references for policymakers, media professionals, academics, students, and the public seeking informed perspectives on Nigeria and the world at large.”

The public presentation is expected to draw dignitaries from the public and private sectors, academia, the media, and the literary community, celebrating Dr Abati’s enduring impact on journalism, literature, and civic engagement.

The event also coincides with his 60th birthday celebration and an opportunity to reflect on a media icon who has remained focused and dedicated to national development.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, November 7, 2025

Venue: Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA),

Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos

Time: 10:00 AM prompt

The public is cordially invited to attend this significant literary and intellectual event.

About the Author

Dr Reuben Abati is a quintessential writer, distinguished journalist and served as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to former President Goodluck Jonathan, GCFR. He served as Chairman of the Editorial Board of Guardian Newspapers.

Abati is a notable commentator on national and international affairs covering politics, economy, business, social development and the arts. He started his career as a university lecturer, teaching courses in drama and literature at the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, South-West Nigeria.

Between 2000 and 2011, Reuben Abati was also a member and co-presenter of the television discussion programme, Patito’s Gang, founded by Professor Pat Utomi. Between 2003 and 2007, he served as a member of the Governing Council of Olabisi Onabanjo University , Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State and was a member of the Board of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (2007-2011).

He is currently the co-anchor, Arise TV’s daily flagship programme, The Morning Show and Anchor of the Thisday Live programme on Arise TV every Sunday from 4 pm as well as City Talks with Reuben Abati on City 101.5 FM every Saturday from 12 noon.