Abati Tasks Rotarians On Harnessing Media Power

…As Rotary District 9112 seminar highlights image, other storytelling tools for impact

Rotarians have been charged with the power of the media and the need to use it to make a meaningful impact, leveraging it to disseminate their messages and the works they do across the nation to impact society, individuals and families.

This charge was given by Dr Rueben Abati, who was the keynote speaker at The Rotary District 9112 Public Image Seminar held at The Rotary Centre, Ikeja GRA, Lagos.

With the theme; Strategic Media Engagements to Advance Rotary’s Mission in Nigeria, he focused on building a compliant and impactful Rotary image, as the seminar reflected a larger ambition: equipping members with the skills to strengthen visibility, credibility, and influence.

Abati, a veteran journalist and former Presidential Spokesman, spoke passionately on. His message was simple yet powerful; the media is not an accessory but a driver of impact.

“Rotary needs the media as a strategic partner to promote the work we do in Nigeria,” he said, explaining that radio, television, print, online, and social platforms all have a role to play.

He reminded Rotarians of Paul Harris’ timeless words: “Whatever Rotary may mean to us, to the world, it will be known by the results it achieves.”

For Abati, this quote underscores why storytelling and editorial amplification are crucial, because Rotary’s humanitarian service is best understood by its impact.

To illustrate, he pointed to milestones already achieved, “The Rotary Foundation spent over $300 million to kick polio out of Nigeria,” he noted, recalling that the World Health Organisation declared Nigeria wild polio-free on August 24, 2020, after three years without a single case.

He also highlighted that $14 million had been released by The Rotary Foundation to strengthen surveillance of polio eradication, while a $2 billion Programme of Scale grant is supporting maternal and child health in Nigeria.

“The media needs to tell these stories,” he emphasised, “because they show Rotary’s impact and relevance.”

Abati urged participants to link Rotary’s vision directly to Nigeria’s realities: “Together, we see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change; across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves.”

He disclosed that while external media is indispensable, Rotarians themselves are the organisation’s biggest brand ambassadors. Public image, he stressed, is not just about what is published but about the perception the public holds—shaped daily by members’ actions, their club activities, and how they communicate their work.

“A positive public image is crucial for attracting new members, securing donations, and building credible partnerships,” he said.

Adding, “With the right media support, Rotary will raise awareness, build trust and admiration, and showcase its values more powerfully. This is also about demonstrating credibility, expertise, and thought leadership.”

While Dr Nkechi Ali-Balogun, Chairman and CEO of PRCAN, who Special Guest of Honour, stressed the importance of deliberate communication in shaping Rotary’s reputation, noting that credibility is earned through consistent storytelling and authenticity.

The intellectual exchange was broadened by Rotary International’s Regional Public Image Coordinator for Zone 22, Region 27, Ibim Semenitari, representing 10 districts across English-speaking West and North Africa, who reinforced the importance of branding discipline within Rotary.

“Every time we tell our Rotary stories, every time we use our brand logo rightly, every time we show up, and showcase the great things we’re doing in the world, we attract funders and members,” she said, stressing that effective use of the Rotary identity is more than aesthetics; it is a bridge to influence and sustainability.

Her intervention brought a continental dimension to the discussion, reminding participants that image is not just a local affair but a regional and global strategy.

District Governor Lanre Adedoyin, serving as chief host, captured the spirit of the day with a simple reminder: “Public Image is one way that we expand our reach in Rotary—telling our stories as People of Action and showcasing our impact.”