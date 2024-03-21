Abati Tackles Tinubu Over Economic Hardship, Says ‘Buhari Will Be Laughing At Us’

Former Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Media and Publicity, Reuben Abati has berated President Bola Tinubu over his performance since his emergence as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29.

Abati who spoke on Arise TV’s Morning Show on Thursday said things have gone worse since the ex-president, Muhammadu Buhari, handed over the country’s leadership to him.

According to him, there is no doubt that the removal of fuel subsidy and unification of the exchange rate made the most impact in the history of the Nigerian economy.

Recall that the impact was severe due to the inflation that engulfed the system as prices of almost everything in the economy tripled, with many Nigerians battling hardship.

Reacting to the situation, Abati lamented that the country’s condition had gotten worse, stressing that Buhari, whom many had criticized his administration, would be making a mockery of Nigerians.

He noted that the governance of Nigeria should be improved by successive governments and not by engaging in backwardness.