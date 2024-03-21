Abaribe To Partner MOUAU Centre For Youth Empowerment, Job Creation

The Senator representing Abia South senatorial District, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe has promised to partner with the Agribusiness Incubation Centre at the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture, Umudike, for training and empowerment of youths which he acknowledged will create job opportunities.

The former minority leader noted that without refocusing the youths on agribusiness and other skill acquisition programmes, their future in present-day Nigeria would be endangered.

Speaking in his office in Abuja when he received the Director of MOUAU Agribusiness Incubation Centre, Dr Philips Nto, the ranking Senator appealed to youths to embrace skills acquisition, especially training in agribusiness to enhance their future economically.

He described the initiative by MOUAU vice-chancellor, Prof Maduebibisi Iwe to establish the Centre as laudable, pledging that he would offer his support for its success.

Senator Abaribe expressed joy that the goals of the centre in training youths in all aspects of agribusiness were in tandem with his youth empowerment initiatives.

He commended the Director of Agribusiness Incubation Centre, MOUAU, Dr Philips Nto for deeming it necessary to inform him of the establishment of the centre, and urged the University to sustain the programme.

Earlier, Dr Nto had informed Senator Abaribe that he visited to solicit his assistance in the Centre’s drive to train Abia youths in agribusiness.

According to him, as a critical stakeholder, Abaribe needed to be involved in the activities of the Centre, especially in recommending his youthful constituents for training and empowerment.

He disclosed that it was the wish of the MOUAU Vice Chancellor for Abia youths to be beneficiaries of the programmes of the centre, hence his visit to Senator Abaribe