Abaribe Speaks On Nigeria’s Electoral System

In the buildup to the 2027 general elections, a lawmaker representing Abia South Senatorial District, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has argued that the problem with Nigeria’s electoral system is not the technology but the interpretation of laws by the courts.

Abaribe spoke on Monday at the review of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) innovation in electoral technology (2015–2025) organised by the Anthena Centre in Abuja.

According to the Senator, the Nigerian judiciary has failed to keep pace with the technological innovations introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He further explained that INEC guidelines, which should be considered part of the electoral law, are often disregarded by the courts.

“I don’t think that there is anyone who is against innovation that will improve the process. If there’s anyone, not Enyinnaya Abaribe.

“I am actually a beneficiary of the new INEC process of direct transmission of results.

“The key issue we need to look at — and most people are not paying attention — is that our judicial processes are years behind the innovations we are implementing,” he said.