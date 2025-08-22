Abaribe, Others Involved In My Purported Suspension Are Comedians – Obinna

The Abia State Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Don-Norman Obinna, has described all those who gathered in Aba to announce his suspension, including the Senator representing Abia South Senatorial Zone, Enyinnaya Abaribe, as comedians of the 21st century.

New Telegraph gathered that Obinna’s suspension was announced on Friday evening, August 22nd, 2025, by the party over petitions of misconduct, high-handedness and aversion to party principles.

Addressing newsmen, Obinna denied knowledge of such allegations, stressing that what happened was just a move by some desperate politicians who destroyed their parties, searching for where to grab and control without rules and order.

He described the meeting where he was suspended, tagged “The harmonisation meeting of all factions of the ADC at the Nobik International Event Centre in Aba”, as another kind of the annual Igbo women’s “August Meeting”, organised by the most gifted comedians of the 21st century.

Information available to our reporter has it that Senator Abaribe, Nkem Ukandu (ADC National Welfare Secretary), Barrister Kalu Kalu Agu (Zonal Legal Adviser) and others were at the meeting, while Obinna was equally having a meeting with ADC State Working Committee members and the 17 Local Government chairmen of ADC in Aba.

When the news of his suspension came up, Obinna said that desperate politicians in Abia who are threatened by the future of the ADC are working hard to destroy the party and to continue in power.

He accused the Abia South Senator, whom he alleged used his centre, Nobik International Event Centre, to sponsor his associates, friends and family members who pretended to be ADC members with the help of ADC National Welfare Secretary and the Zonal Legal Adviser to try and plant a seed with the aim to destroy the party.

Flanked by all Abia ADC State Working Committee Members and 17 LGA Chairmen, Obinna said, “ADC members did not gather anywhere outside this place that I called for a meeting today.

“The people that gathered there are members of Senator Abaribe’s family, his brothers and associates and some errant members of ADC from the National.

“I learnt that they were there with them to conduct what they tagged ‘harmonisation’. I don’t know what they did, but as the ADC chairman in Abia State, I’m the only one who can call for a meeting or direct the secretary to call a meeting.

“So, any meeting I’m not aware of is null and void in the first place. I was also told that they were suspended in their so-called meeting.

“Well, these are a group of mediocres, clowns and jokers, and comedians of the century who don’t understand anything about political party administration or even politics.”

He said that as an elected chairman of ADC, the only body that has the power to suspend him after investigation is the NEC of ADC.

“So, for a group of people to gather at a senator’s event centre to have drinks and conclude that they suspended me is ridiculous.

“The most laughable thing is that this senator in question is not even a member of the ADC nor a member of the coalition. So, for him to gather his friends to announce the suspension of the ADC Chairman is an affront to the ADC and the coalition.

“It’s unfortunate that individuals who ought to know, like that senator, should have known that his actions are an affront to ADC. They did the same thing last month, inviting people from the street to sign a petition against the ADC chairman.

“You can see that all the members of ADC SEC are here, and all the LGA Chairmen are here. So, who else is ADC in Abia? All this goes to show serious desperation from failed politicians who believe that the ADC is a threat to them.

“Of course, we’re a threat to them, and as far as we’re concerned, the meeting they held today to announce my suspension is the usual annual Igbo women’s August meeting and not a meeting of the ADC. So, they can’t suspend me during an August meeting.”

Speaking further about the meeting where he was purportedly suspended, Obinna said, “Everybody in Abia heard their adverts where they were inviting the general public and coalition partners to come and witness this joke they cracked today.

“Even a village meeting has more weight than this one conducted by a group of irresponsible people. If there’s any petition against me, it’ll go through the zonal chairman and be looked into by the national working committee.”

Obinna called on the national leadership of the ADC to investigate the ADC National Welfare Secretary and the Zonal Legal Adviser who participated in the meeting, urging that they need to explain why they should do what will make Abia people see the party in a different light.