Abaribe Lauds Simon Ekpa’s Arrest By Finnish Govt

Share

The lawmaker representing Abia South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, has said that the arrest of popular separatist, Simon Ekpa, in Finland is a positive occurrence.

The lawmaker made this remark while speaking on Channels Television on Monday.

Abaribe noted that the Ndigbo have always condemned and considered Ekpa’s activities in the South-East as ‘totally wrong and not what the Ndigbo stands for’.

The Federal lawmaker indicated that Simon Ekpa’s arrest would serve as a deterrent to those who incite violence in the southeastern region, potentially curbing the chaos currently affecting the area.

He further noted that the self-acclaimed Biafra agitator and his followers are exploiting the Biafra movement as a cover for their criminal activities within the region.

“The arrest of Simon Ekpa is something that is very, very welcome because this will tell all those people at home, who are purveyors of violence and instigated by Simon Ekpa, that he actually said that he is just a content creator and not a serious person.

“We have always said that his activities in the South East are totally wrong and are not what Ndigbo stands for.

The quest by the IPOB seeking non-violence referendum was turned by all these criminals. They are using IPOB to cause mayhem in the South-East,” the lawmaker noted.

Share

Please follow and like us: