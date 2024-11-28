…Abaribe Hails Ekpa’s Arrest

Share

The representative of Abia South in the Senate Enyinnaya Abaribe has hailed Simon Ekpa’s arrest in Finland, saying it is a significant step toward curbing violence in the South East.

Abaribe, who spoke on Channels TV on Monday, expressed hope that Ekpa’s detention would discourage those instigating unrest in the region.

He accused Ekpa and his followers of exploiting the Biafra agitation to perpetrate crimes, deviating from the peaceful ideals of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

The former Abia State Deputy Governor said: “The arrest of Simon Ekpa is something that is very welcome because this will tell all those people at home, who are purveyors of violence and instigated by Simon Ekpa that he actually said that he is just a content creator and not a serious person.”

The legislator said IPOB originally sought a non-violent referendum but lamented how criminals have co-opted the movement to unleash mayhem.

He said: “And what has happened is that a legitimate quest by the IPOB seeking a non-violent referendum was turned by all these kidnappers because they have found a key because, to average Igbo people, when you say Biafra, you must be doing the right thing.

