Abangwa Stakeholders Threaten To Recall Lawmaker Ikwechegh

The Abangwa people, indigenous owners of the Aba North and Aba South Federal Constituency, have issued a strong warning to their House of Representatives member, Hon. Alex Mascot Ikwechegh, threatening to begin a recall process if he fails to refocus on his constitutional responsibilities.

In a communiqué released after a joint meeting of all indigenous stakeholders, the Abangwa community expressed concern over what they described as Ikwechegh’s “recent undemocratic actions” and disregard for constituency priorities.

The uproar follows Ikwechegh’s recent move to lead a delegation of leaders from the Old Bende Political Bloc to endorse Governor Alex Otti for a second term in 2027, a constituency outside his mandate.

“It is highly disturbing that Ikwechegh, who was elected to represent the people of Aba, would abandon his constitutional duties to lead a delegation to another constituency for political endorsement,” the communiqué stated.

The stakeholders accused Ikwechegh of “lack of representation” and “selfish political manoeuvring,” adding that his actions “raise serious questions about his commitment to the needs of Aba North and South.”

Quoting Ikwechegh’s reported declaration that “none of our sons or daughters will run for governorship come 2027” and that “there is no vacancy in Government House from 2027 to 2031,” the group described the statement as “political harlotry” and “a clear insult” to their constituency.

They further argued that the premature endorsement of Governor Otti amounted to “leadership sabotage,” demanding that Ikwechegh hold an intentional town hall meeting to address the matter, provide clarity on his political decisions, and align with the expectations of the indigenous Abangwa people.

While affirming their cordial relationship with the Old Bende Bloc, the Abangwa stakeholders warned they would not tolerate “misrepresentation, marginalisation, or exclusion” in their own land.

The communiqué, signed by 12 prominent community leaders including Elder Rowland Ajuzuogu, Prince Adimchinaobi Nwaigwe, and Chief Israel Aguwa, concluded with a clear ultimatum: if Ikwechegh fails to comply with their demands, they will “dutifully embark on his recall process.”