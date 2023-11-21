Abandonment Allegation: Mr Ibu’s Wife Tender Apology To AGN

The wife of Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, Stella Maris, has stirred reaction online as she tendered an unreserved apology to the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) after accusing them of abandoning the ailing actor.

In a video making rounds on social media, Stella who granted an interview with controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, expressed her deep regret to the AGN for turning down their assistance due to her husband’s medical.

According to Stella, she was tricked into saying her husband was not helped by AGN, while he was a member.

In order to support her claims, she stated that the Public Relations representative for the guild, Kate Henshaw, visited her husband in the intensive care unit.

However, she did not share how she was manipulated and by whom, but rather mentioned that as Mr Ibu was still rather talkative at the time, he and Henshaw talked and joked around.

