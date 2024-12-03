Abandoned Projects: Minister Threatens To Revoke Contracts

Share

The Minister of Works for State, Bello Muhammad Goronyo, on Monday said the Federal Government will revoke the contracts of any contractor that fails to return to the site.

Speaking at a meeting with the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) Zonal Coordinators and FERMA South West Zone during his 3-day working visit to Lagos, Goronyo said the era of abandoned projects is over in Nigeria.

Goronyo asked the Managing Director of FERMA to submit the lists of contractors with abandoned projects to his office.

He said: “I have listened to submissions, some contractors who are giving contracts. They refused to report to the site. Some abandoned the project uncompleted and the southwest is not an area that is affected by armed banditry.

“So nobody will tell me that there’s insecurity so he cannot access the location of the project. So I think what we will do is that anybody who is not ready to do his job, please you should send word to him.

“The era of abandoning projects is over. You cannot just hold us to ransom. Nigerians are tired. It is the taxpayers’ money. Nigerians want value for their money.

If this money is judiciously utilized, Nigerians will have access to their road. “And that will go a long way in creating a business environment, curb insecurity, and generate employment for teeming unemployed youths and then there are so many things there. The value chain is enormous. So some of these issues we are the ones causing it.

“And again, MD, we need the list of those contractors and their telephone numbers. “We need their telephone numbers, their names and their telephone numbers to our office latest by Monday next week. If they are not ready to do this job, issue them a notice.

“If they are not ready, you can revoke the contract and give it to those who are willing to execute the contract for Nigerians. “Another thing is, we are also going to put a strong technical committee together that will go and crisscross this country that will ensure the quality of the job and quality assurance. We must verify all these projects.

“There are certain projects that are in there that some of these people will just come and tell you that they have completed the project because it was scattered in the hinterland. You cannot go there. We want to make sure that those people will be able to reach all the nooks and crannies of this country. “We must support Mr. President to deliver on his mandate.

We will not sit down and watch Nigerians suffering. We will do our best and give our best to Nigerians so that Mr. President will succeed.”

Goronyo, who also inaugurated 102 solar-powered street lights in Isale-Eko, said the lightening of streets and highways is designed to improve the safety of road users and facilitate the social and economic activities along the corridor.

He said the installation of solar-powered street lights in Isale-Eko is part of the highway infrastructure in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

He said that they engage the traditional institutions and community leaders to own the projects being implemented in their communities.

