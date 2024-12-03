Abandoned Projects: CIPMN Begins Enforcement Of Mandatory Certification From 2025

Share

From 2025, the Chartered Institute of Project Managers of Nigeria (CIPMN) has vowed to enforce project certification as a strategy for reducing the rate of failed and abandoned projects in the country.

CIPMN Registrar Henry Mbadiwe who made this disclosure said the action became expedient in enforcing certification compliance among project managers in Nigeria.

He spoke in Abuja at the 2024 Annual Project Management Conference. Mbadiwe emphasized that certified project managers are critical to reducing the rate of failed and abandoned projects in the country.

“Every project manager, including foreign nationals, must regularize their certifications within 12 months of commencing work in Nigeria.

“Non-compliance is unacceptable. Starting 2025, we will intensify enforcement to ensure that every project, regardless of the sector, is delivered by certified professionals,” Mbadiwe said.

According to him, enforcing certification laws will help deliver value to Nigerians, improve project execution, and ensure accountability in sectors such as construction, healthcare, and financial services among others.

Also speaking, the Chairman of CIPMN, Mr Olabode Afolayan, reiterated the challenges posed by non-professionals managing projects in Nigeria, citing significant losses in time, resources, and lives.

“Going around the country, you see the impact of unqualified individuals managing projects. It is evident in the poorly executed projects we encounter daily.

“However, with the dynamic leadership of the council, we are determined to enforce existing laws and ensure square pegs are in square holes,” Okafor said.

He called for collaborative efforts and sensitisation programmes to educate stakeholders on the importance of certification in delivering impactful projects.

The Director of ICT at the National Pension Commission (PENCOM), Mr Micheal Popoola, restated the role of project management in mitigating risks and ensuring adaptability, particularly in the pension industry.

“Project management principles, especially agile methodologies, are essential for managing uncertainties and delivering results.

” Continuous upskilling and collaboration between institutions and the government are key to achieving the desired outcomes,” Michael said.

The Head, Department of Monitoring and Development at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Mr Tarfa Makyur, reiterated the agency’s commitment to professionalism.

“In the capital market, certification is non-negotiable. It ensures that only skilled practitioners handle critical tasks.

“This is vital for the Nigeria we dream of, where accountability and efficiency drive development,” Yusuf said.

He also expressed the commitment of the SEC to collaborating and working with the institute for the progress of the country.

Stakeholders at the conference agreed that fostering collaboration, enforcing certification laws, and promoting capacity-building initiatives are pivotal steps toward ensuring successful project delivery across Nigeria

