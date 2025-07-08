New Telegraph

July 8, 2025
July 8, 2025
Abandoned 17- Year- Old Orphan Rescued By Group, Amputated, Discharged From Hospital

An abandoned 17-yearold orphan whose right limb was amputated to save her life has been discharged by the Imo State Specialist Hospital Umuguma in Owerri.

Racheal Onyinyechi, who sustained a debilitating injury on her legs following a road accident, was dumped in her home and abandoned to an inevitable fate.

Her legs and body parts were already rotting away with maggots feasting on her when help came here way. Chidiebube Okeoma, Founder of Stand For Humanity Foundation, a human rights organization that rescued the orphan from her village in the Umunachi community in the Obowo Local Government Area of the state on June 4, announced that the minor had been discharged and taken home after her right limb was amputated in order to save her life.

Okeoma said the orphan without a sibling was at the hospital for one month. He thanked Imo State Health Insurance Agency for picking 100 per cent of the girl’s hospital bills.

