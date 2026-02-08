Abande Killings: Benue Police Repel Bandits’ Fresh Attack

The Benue State Police Command has announced the repelling of a fresh attack by suspected armed herdsmen bandits at Anwase community and the rescue of an abducted woman in the area.

The Command also announced the return of enduring calm and normalcy in the troubled community.

Spokesperson of the Command, Edet Udeme, in a statement said that police operatives on confidence-building patrol across Kwande Local Government Area successfully repelled an attack by armed herdsmen at Anwase community and rescued an abducted woman.

The Command said preliminary reports indicated that the suspected armed herdsmen made an incursion into Anwase community, firing sporadically, during which they abducted the said woman along the road.

“Police teams swiftly responded to the distress report, engaged the assailants, and repelled the attack, forcing them to flee the area.

“The victim was rescued unhurt, and no life was lost during the incident at Anwase.

“Following the operation, the community was secured, while additional tactical armed personnel were deployed to reinforce security and prevent further threats.”

The Command further provided an update on the earlier incident at Abande, where the bandits had attacked the area and killed 17 people, saying that during sustained search and combing operations, five additional dead bodies were recovered from the bush.

“The general security situation in the affected areas is presently calm, as intensive patrols, surveillance, and monitoring continue,” the statement added.

The statement quoted the Commissioner of Police, CP Ifeanyi Emenari, as assuring the people of the state of the Command’s unwavering commitment to the protection of lives and property and reiterated that all necessary operational measures were being sustained to prevent further attacks and bring perpetrators to justice.