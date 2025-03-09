Abak Stakeholders Demand Roads, Model Farm, Others From Eno

Share

No fewer than 22 documented requests were highlighted and identified by stakeholders and people of Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency during the inaugural Townhall Meeting and Empowerment Series at the Abak Township Stadium on Saturday.

These needs were presented to Governor Umo Eno, in line with the administration’s commitment to participatory governance and people-oriented leadership, at the town hall meeting by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Udeme Otong, flanked by leaders of the area.

For Abak, the projects include the construction of a modern market, activation of NIPP substation, ecological remediation, Oil Palm processing mill, completion of the stadium project and construction of more economically viable rural and internal urban roads.

For Etim Ekpo, the stakeholders asked for the completion of the power substation, oil palm processing industry, and several roads, including Utu Etim Ekpo – Etok Urukeshiet; Atan – Ntak Inyang; Ikot Udobong-Utit Idim Mkporikpo; Obo Ekpo- Eka Obong as well as internal roads in the headquarters.

The Ika however sought the siting of a model farm, automated Palm processing industry, Utu Etim Ekpo- Ikot Osukpong; Urua Inyang -Abala Road,; Obot Ujo-Ikot Edim and internal roads within the council headquarters.

They advanced the need for the development of access roads in the area to promote easy movement of people, scale-up on commerce and industry as well as enhanced livelihood as justification for their requests, while appreciating the Governor for completing projects that are already changing the socioeconomic narratives of the area.

Earlier, stakeholders including, the immediate Past Deputy Governor of the State, Moses Ekpo; Itai Afe Annang, HRM Blaise Awakama, National Chairman Maintain Peace movement, Emmanuel Enoidem, Barr. Uwemedimo Nwoko, and Nkereuwem Etukudoh lauded Governor Eno’s transformational strides in the state, promising their unalloyed support to the ARISE Agenda.

Championing the mobilization of the people to support the governor’s re-election in 2027, the member for Etim Ekpo/Ika state constituency, Mfon idung and immediate past member for Abak federal constituency Aniekan Umanah, moved and seconded a motion for the adoption of Governor Umo Eno as sole Governorship candidate.

Governor Umo Eno in his response promised to carefully study the needs documented assuring that 2026 budget will be big on projects and interventions nominated by the people, in line with his ARISE Agenda, explaining that though all the requests may not be met immediately, he will ensure very urgent and pressing challenges in their demands are given attention.

Also, over 620 residents of Abak/Etim Ekpo/ Ika federal constituency were empowered with amounts ranging from 5 million to 150,000 Naira as farmers grant, traders grant and business support.

