Aba Young Creatives Urged To Make The Difference

Young entrepreneurs and creative minds in Aba, Abia State were inspired by telecoms giant service provider, MTN Nigeria, to go make a difference their community, using available data services.

This charge was given during the recent of MTN Nigeria ‘Go Make A Difference’ (Go M.A. D) Campaign ceremony held in Aba. According to the telecoms giant, its main goal is to inspire, amplify and celebrate change makers and creative minds, who are using technology and innovation to drive progress.

Our correspondent gathered that Michael Ogbonna, an Aba-based international cloth maker, who is the Chief Executive Officer of Mua Couture, a reputable cloth making firm, is the Ambassador of the campaign in Aba. Mr Joseph Ogbuka, Manager, MTN Nigeria Go to Market and Project Manager of Go Make A Difference (Go MAD) Campaign said that the campaign having been launched in Enugu, Abuja, Ibadan and Benin is in Aba to amplify already available population of difference makers all over the city, to enable them to grow higher.

Rousing the people to action

“We’re here in Aba, a city that’s the most industrious city in Nigeria. This town is already making a difference. Why wouldn’t you be here? So, for us, we’re here to show- case Aba as that city that is already making a difference that aligns with the philosophy of go mad,” he said.

Ogbuka said that the beauty of encouraging Aba young entrepreneurs is that when they make the difference using the data provided by MTN, they empower not only themselves, but end up empowering the value chain of whatever business they do and many people will benefit from it.

“If the creative minds here can make a difference, they don’t only empower themselves, they generally empower the value chain of whatever business they do and a lot of people will benefit from it. Imagine how positive it’ll be if they all chose to make a difference. In that small space they operate on? What will be the outcome,” he said.

Ogbuka said that MTN brought the campaign to Aba to push all the creative minds to do better and inspire all young entrepreneurs into the ‘Made in Aba Ideology’ so that at the end of the day, they can accept that even by residing in Aba, that they can make a difference and affect the world from here.

He said the campaign will Aba young creatives urged to make the difference sustain itself through a ripple effect of its success saying, “If we inspire 10 persons and they go out there to make a difference, it’ll have a ripple effect and that’s a way of sustaining the campaign and it makes sustainability a simple one.”

According to Ogbuka, the campaign came to Aba at the right time when the city is already enjoying the good works of a governor who is making a difference and will serve as inspiration to the young ones.

“I’ve been here before and it was an era when, if you ask me to come back here, I’ll never come back. Thank God for a governor that’s making a difference.

As MTN, we want to inspire young people, young entrepreneurs, here in Aba. “There is a campaign we’ve started called go mad in 60 seconds. We go round to ask entrepreneurs how they intend to make a difference in 60 seconds. What we do is to amplify those people.

“MTN has a social gathering of over 8 million people. So imagine exposing their stories to 8 million people and above and what it’ll do for them. We’re here to amplify all the young men and women who are actually making a difference.” Ogbuka urged the Aba business community to expect inspiration after the event, stressing, “Aba is already doing great things already.

Yes, you may have one million customers, but we’re saying that through this event, you could have five million customers and that, to me, is success.”

He added that for the young entrepreneurs, data is life and that MTN is in Aba to provide it and empower the creative minds in Aba who simply need an enabler like MTN to provides the data that will help them make the talked about difference, as young and enterprising people.

Ogbuka stressed that there is no way Aba should not go beyond the current status it occupies in Nigeria and Africa, if all producers of “made in Aba products” could leverage on the opportunity that MTN is offering to rebrand their products and project the city as the most creative centre that should be an envy of others.

Speaking on how the company will measure the success of the campaign, Ogbuka said, “We try to be systemic about it. If you look around there you’ll see QR Codes. Those QR Codes every guest that comes here, we’ll tell them to scan the QR Codes and tell us how this event went. To us, it’ll be a systematic way of telling us that this event went well.”

Ambassadorial push

The Ambassador of the campaign in Aba, Michael Ogbonna, urged his fellow young entrepreneurs in the city to take advantage of the data and internet service to expand their business be yond the scope it has reached already.

He said that as an Aba creative mind, the internet and social media should not be a place to waste time, but should rather be a platform to make money, leveraging on data to make a difference.

Ogbonna, who said that his success story is completely aligned with data, especially from MTN and the internet, charged Aba young entrepreneurs to avoid the temptation of being just consumers of social media products.

He urged them to consume the ones that will inspire them, add to their creative capacity and produce better contents through their products they make all over Aba. The campaign envoy said, “Aba is the Japan of Africa. We are talented and should take over the social media space with our products. We’re very creative and we can now do better with the availability of data.

“A lot of things have changed. Before, for you to get some things across to some clients or intending clients in terms of designs, it’ll take days back then. But right now, I don’t spend days, I only spend minutes and that’s it. “I make clothes for people that are outside here. Malaysia, Israel, USA, Canada and I can tell you that MTN data has been a huge help.

The brand is a beautiful brand when it comes to telecommunication. “As I speak to you now, one or two of my products are on their way to Malaysia. I made clothes for Samson Siasia when he was Super Eagles Coach, He further stated, “I make clothes for Tijani Babangida and I make clothes for a whole lot of Super Eagles players back in the days with their names on it.

“What am I saying? I’m saying and telling our youths like me that in whatever thing they find themselves, there’s something internet can do for them and that’s data.

“I want all young creative people in Aba to leverage on data MTN is offering. My story is a very important one, as I was inspired by my late father’s dress code. Today, I’m inspiring others. “My father’s dress code pushed me to sewing.

The social media shouldn’t be a place to waste time, it should be a platform to make genuine money and expand customer base leveraging on available data to make a difference.

“Let the young people not just be consumers of social media products. Let them consume the ones that’ll inspire them, add to it and produce better contents through their products they make all over Aba. We are talented and should take over the social media space with our products.’’

