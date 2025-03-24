Aba Young Creatives Charged To Make Difference With Internet

Share

Young entrepreneurs and creative minds in Aba, Abia State, were on Monday, March 24, 2025, inspired by telecom giant MTN Nigeria to leverage available data services to make a difference within and beyond their community.

New Telegraph reports that MTN launched its Go Make A Difference (Go M.A.D) campaign at Sugarland/Luxury City Hotel, Aba, with the aim of inspiring, amplifying, and celebrating change-makers and creative minds who use technology and innovation to drive progress.

New Telegraph also gathered that Michael Ogbonna, an Aba-based international fashion designer and CEO of Mua Couture, a reputable clothing brand, has been named the campaign’s ambassador in Aba.

Admired by many young creatives in the city, Ogbonna has become a source of inspiration for SME owners who hope to follow in his footsteps and use the internet to scale their businesses.

Speaking at the event, Joseph Ogbuka, Project Manager of the Go M.A.D Campaign, said that after successful launches in Enugu, Abuja, Ibadan, and Benin, the campaign had arrived in Aba to further empower difference-makers already thriving in the city.

“We’re here in Aba, Nigeria’s most industrious city. This town is already making a difference—why wouldn’t we be here? Our goal is to showcase Aba as a city that aligns perfectly with the Go M.A.D philosophy,” he said.

Ogbuka emphasized that encouraging young entrepreneurs in Aba to utilize MTN’s data services would not only benefit them but also empower the value chain of their businesses, creating opportunities for many others.

“We brought this campaign to Aba to push creative minds to do better and inspire young entrepreneurs to embrace the Made in Aba ideology. Our message is clear: even while residing in Aba, you can make a global impact,” he added.

According to him, the campaign’s sustainability is driven by a ripple effect, where inspired individuals go on to influence others.

“If we inspire 10 people today, they’ll go out and inspire others, creating a continuous cycle of impact. That’s how we sustain the movement,” Ogbuka explained.

He further noted that Aba was experiencing a transformation under a Governor who is making a difference, making it the perfect time for the campaign.

“I’ve been here before, and there was a time I wouldn’t have wanted to return. But today, thanks to a governor who is making a difference, things are changing. As MTN, we want to inspire young entrepreneurs here in Aba.”

Ogbuka also introduced the Go M.A.D in 60 Seconds initiative, where entrepreneurs are given a minute to explain how they plan to make a difference.

“MTN has a social media community of over eight million people. Imagine exposing their stories to such a massive audience—this will significantly boost their reach and business growth,” he said.

He urged the Aba business community to expect tangible benefits from the campaign.

“Aba is already excelling, but why stop at one million customers when, through this event, you could gain five million? That, to me, is success.”

Speaking at the event, Michael Ogbonna, the campaign’s ambassador in Aba, encouraged young entrepreneurs to maximize the opportunities provided by data and internet services to expand their businesses.

He stressed that the internet should not be used merely for entertainment but as a platform to generate income and create impact.

“As Aba creatives, we should not waste time on social media. Instead, we should use it as a tool to generate revenue and expand our reach,” he advised.

Ogbonna, who credited much of his success to data services, particularly from MTN, urged young entrepreneurs to go beyond being mere consumers of social media and instead use it to enhance their skills and improve their products.

“Aba is the Japan of Africa. We are highly talented and should dominate the digital space with our products. With the availability of data, we can achieve even greater things,” he said.

He also recalled how technology has changed business operations.

“Previously, sending design samples to clients could take days. Now, with data, it only takes minutes.”

Ogbonna highlighted his own success, revealing that he designs and delivers outfits to clients in Malaysia, Israel, the USA, and Canada.

“Right now, some of my products are on their way to Malaysia. I also designed clothes for Samson Siasia when he was Super Eagles coach and for several Super Eagles players at the time.

The Go Make A Difference campaign in Aba aims to revolutionize how young entrepreneurs leverage technology and digital connectivity for business growth. With industry leaders like MTN providing the tools and inspiration, Aba’s creative minds are being empowered to make a lasting impact on the global stage.

