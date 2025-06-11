Aba Urban Renewal: Otti Commissions 14 Internal Roads

Share

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, on Tuesday, commissioned 14 newly rehabilitated internal roads completed across Aba and environs to ease traffic and human movement.

New Telegraph reports that among the newly rehabilitated internal roads include Umuode Road, Bakassi Road, Orsu-ihiteukwa Street, Asa Road, Enyimba Junction-Ariraria Gate, Market Road from Asa to Eziukwu Road, and Tenant Road from Asa Road to Eziukwu Road.

Others are Cameroun Road from Asa Road to Eziukwu Road, Ehi Road from Queens Street to Eziukwu Road, Aba, Clifford Road from Asa Road to Eziukwu Road, School Road from Asa to railway crossing, Afikpo Street from Azikiwe Road to School Road, Asa Triangle Street, and Obohia Road extension from Asa Road to Ngwa Roads Junction behind Mater Misericodiae Secondary Technical College, Aba.

Speaking at St. Joseph’s College (CKC), Asa Triangle, Aba, after he had stopped over and commissioned the projects at different points and junctions, Governor Otti described the projects as a celebration of a new epoch in Abia State.

Otti called on residents of the newly fixed roads to protect them, stressing that he expects them to take more than a passing interest in seeing that the roads are not destroyed through commercial activities or neglected, as well as ensure that the environment is kept clean.

The governor said that the commissioning of the chains of interconnected roads speaks to his urban renewal agenda and commitment to the holistic restoration of the Aba urban corridor.

“We have gathered together in celebration, not of roads, but of a new epoch. While we rejoice at what we have been able to accomplish in the last two years in the area of road infrastructure and the opportunities that have been created,

“The real accomplishments should be seen in terms of the hopes that have been restored, dreams we have revived, and the collective stories we have created for our children and children’s children.

“The Umode, Bakassi, Enyimba Junction to Ariaria Gate, Orsu Ihiteukwa Street, and other stretches of roads within Aba have been fixed to generally improve the business environment, elevate our urban experience, and add to the appeal of the communities around here.

“Because roads do not just create paths to new opportunities, they also restore ancient landmarks.”

Otti noted that his grand vision is to make Abia a model state and promised to fix the water challenge of St. Joseph’s College, Aba.

He appreciated the business owners, landlords, and residents for their patience and the massive support they gave the engineering team while they worked on the different stretches of roads and thanked the Ministry of Works and GADA management for their efforts in achieving the feat.

Also speaking, the Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa, and the Mayor of Aba South, Hon. Obilor Anyanwu, appreciated the Governor for creating the enabling environment for businesses to flourish and said that he needs not campaign in Aba for reelection.

They added that Aba people have overwhelmingly resolved that Governor Otti would lead Abia State beyond 2027.

Earlier, the Bishop of the Aba Catholic Diocese, Professor Augustine Echema, represented by the Education Secretary of the Diocese, Reverend Fr. Dr. Vincent Ogugua, and a representative of the Aba business community, Eze Ernest Onwuka, appreciated the unwavering commitment and infrastructural development strides of Governor Otti and assured him of their continuous support.

