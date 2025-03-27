Aba Urban Renewal: Finally, Enyimba City Roars Back Into Life

Share

When Aba, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State and eastern Nigeria was conceived decades ago, it was meant to be a poster commercial and urban city, featuring the basic facilities that make for a thriving and enduring city scape.

But years down the line, the master plan was observed more in breach and what turned is the convoluted contraption that Aba is today. A dreadful city that consumes its own and has become an eyesore.

A danger to itself and the residents. The famed Enyimba City, as it is home of the Enyimba Football Club, and houses the Aba Tonwship Stadium used by the football club as the home base, is a crime infested city where anything goes. Successive administrations have made futile attempts to restructure the city.

Some parts of Aba, in fact, the second and third urban settings (Over-Rail and Ndiegoro) were left at the mercy of local drug peddlers, cultists and many criminals because their major entrances are terrible to access and with no presence of security anywhere.

Apart from a few motorable roads in Aba metropolis, most of the residents living in the densely populated Over-Rail, Ndiegoro, Ohabiam, and Nnentu axis as well as some parts of Osisioma contend with bad roads and are left at the mercies of criminals who have turned their environment into criminally infested enclaves and hideouts.

The immediate pass administration of Dr Okezie Ikpeazu rekindled a hope of revival when focused on the Ogbor-Hill axis of Aba. That administration did well to restore Ukaegbu Road, Ehere Road, Umuola Road, Ebemma, Egege and some parts of Ururuka Road.

This attempt rejuvenated the economy of Ogbor-Hill axis of Aba and of course, Faulks Road, Ngwa Road and Osusu Road. However, the attention of most the citizens where focused on the 13 major roads that are noted for the greatness of Aba. These roads are in terrible conditions.

It is believed that no matter what a governor does in terms of road construction in Aba that if Port Harcourt Road, Ohanku Road, Obohia Road, Omuma Road, Opobo Roads, Ngwa Road, Asa Road, Ikot-Ekpene Road, Cemetery Road, Uratta Road, Old Express Road, Ekeakpara Road and Faulks Road are in bad shape, then that governor knows nothing about Aba.

When the state Governor Alex Otti took over, aside from Faulks Road and Ngwa Road that the immediate past governor reconstructed, Asa Road is the only road that better off while the other 10 major roads listed above were in bad shape.

Many property owners around these areas who wanted to sell their properties found it very difficult to get buyers, as every sensible inves- tor saw those areas as abandoned zones and of no economy viability.

New horizon in the offing

Fast-forward the present as Port Harcourt Road, which is major artery in Aba that leads to many markets and artisan centres is almost 95 per cent completed.

This has motivated the return of most of the residents that have previously abandoned their homes. The story is not also different in Ohanku Road axis that is almost completed as well.

The road connects through three LGAs of Aba South, Ugwunagbo and Ukwa East and terminates at the Obe- hie-Azumini-Ukanafun Highway, which makes it a smooth route for prospective customers from AkwaIbom and Rivers state to have easy access into Aba.

Obohia Road, which equally connects through the three afore- mentioned LGAs and terminates at the same Obehie-Azumini-Ukanafun Highway, is receiving serious attention from Brass Construction Company, the same contractor han- dling Ohanku Road.

Omuma Road is currently re- ceiving serious attention from Rock Results Construction Company, while Ekeakpara Road is been tackled by Wilangy Construction Company, with Julius Berger already extending the construction of Port Harcourt Road to major parts of Asa Road, which stretches from the popular number-1 Junction to Azikiwe Road Junction.

Some major parts of the Old Express Road have been reconstructed, as it is now motorable from MCC Road section to Umuihelegbu Road Junction by CCECC. Umuihelegbu Junction to Samek Junction at Faulks Road is equally in good condition, but from Samek Junction through the old slaughter and Ama Pope Junction to Uratta Express Junction are just a nightmare to behold up till today.

However, residents are hopeful that the current strides in recon- structing the roads could be made within just two years then there is hope that the remaining parts of the Old Express Road, and of course, Uratta Road will receive the same attention that Cemetery Road, Emelogu Road and other roads have received recently in an attempt to reposition the city’s economy.

The ongoing urban renewal has made almost all the major roads in Aba Metropolis (Crownland) looking good and exceptional, with brimming streetlights and the once lost glorious nightlife of the city fast making a return.

Residents express delight

Chief Justin Odimba, a property owner at Port Harcourt Road, described Otti as a magician in the government house, stressing that it still baffles him how things transformed so fast in Aba. According to him, “I started making investments, especially estate investments in this city as at early 1980s.

The hope was so high under Governor Sam Mbakwe, as people like me and my friends who made little money back them ran down to Port Harcourt Road area to get some space to invest. “As of then, most of the land in this area was all built up. We ran to places like Ojoto, Udenwanyi, and Umuebeke areas of Port Harcourt Road to build.

The signs were encouraging, as most of my friends who were interested in factory establishment came down here to set-up their factories and small farms. “This area was booming from the old Imo State before the exit of Mbakwe. Things decayed gradually after the military boys left and subsequent civilian governments played politics with our lives and property.

“That’s how we got to the sorry stage until this magician called Alex Otti came in. What can I say again? I’ve seen the good, the bad, the ugly of the area and I thank God I’m witnessing what I call the best of the area as well. “I’m old and it’s good to see that my investments are not wasted.

I have lost a lot of good friends around here who had little hopes of tomorrow. However, if I join my ancestors today, I’ll join as a proud man because I feel confident I’ve done my best.”

Chairman, National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), Comrade Amaobi Ohaeri said that the rehabilitation and reconstruction of major roads in Aba by Otti has impacted positively on the operations of transporters in the state.

Ohaeri said that the road transport unions are the greatest beneficiaries of good works of Otti, stressing that transportation and road navigation in Aba has become very easy, as there are now many channels to all destinations. Noting, “For many years, Abians, and particularly transporters, had to contend with dilapidated roads across the state, which made operations difficult and unprofitable.

“But today, we are proud to say that our tears have been wiped away, and we are here today, despite the heavy rain, to express our grati- tude to the Government of Dr Alex Chioma Otti. We have seen a man who has defeated all odds to give us results.”

Ohaeri said that all transporters can give examples today because they have seen results of the new Abia and the old Abia, bad leaders and good leaders, stressing that the only man that can discover a counterfeit is the producer of the original item.

The NARTO Chairman said that transport owners have seen several administrations come and go in Abia, but the current administration of Otti is clearly different from others before him, stressing that Abia people are now witnessing a completely unprecedented focused leadership, with a remarkable track record.

ASEPA’s clean-up effort

New Telegraph reports that aside from the ongoing reconstruction of roads that form the major story of the Aba urban renewal programme of the Abia State government, the new environmental cleaning strategy of the Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), which has changed the looks of the city, is something to admire.

For the past one year, ASEPA has become closer to the people with receptacles kept at strategic areas, with streets to home service evacuation of refuse, as well as steady streets and drainage cleaning and evacuation taking centre stage in Aba.

From Monday to Sunday, Enyimba City looks sparkling clean and lively. Celestine Ogba, another resident, said that seeing the Aba Metropolis looking lively again evokes nostalgic feelings, as it recreates the old memory of the commercial city when he was still a youth.

Disclosing, “I took a walk a few nights ago around Pound Road, Park Road, St Michael’s Road, Hospital Road, Jubilee Road and Azikiwe Road and I felt something I’ve never felt for so long.

I felt my youthful days back in my skin. “Yes, I’m not deceived because I know I’m older now, but I feel that someone was reminding me of something. I felt the era where we sit on the streets to dance to the beautiful Ghanaian highlife music is back.

“I remember Unicoco Hotel, where the best live band in the country performed. I remember Gracia, Stella, Crystal Park and other hospitality centres in Aba. They may never return because their days are gone, but I have the feeling that this city is on the rise again.

