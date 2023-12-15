Aba Tricycle Operators Protest Extortion By Union, Seek Otti’s Intervention

Tricycle operators in Aba, the commercial centre of Abia State, yesterday, protested what they described as extortionist actions of the leadership imposed on them against their wish. The operators, who took their protest to the secretariat of the Aba Federated Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), urged Governor Alex Otti to call on the State Commissioner of Transport, Comrade Sunny Onwuma, to stop threatening them for pulling out of the Abia State Tricycle Operators Union (ASTOPU).

New Telegraph reports that during the previous administration in Abia, there was proliferation of tricycle unions with many operators, belonging to different associations. The current administration however harmonised the unions under ASTOPU, which the operators applauded, as they argue that it would stop touting and bring about harmonisation of levies.

However, the operators are having a rethink, following what they termed the extortion of members by ASTOPU leadership. A d dressing journalists, Kenneth Chimezie, the spokesperson of the tricycle operators, said that they decided to pull out from ASTOPU to establish the “Real Keke Operators Association, Aba” (REKOAA), because of the extortionist activities of politicians appointed to head ASTOPU, who do not have the interest and the welfare of operators at heart.

According to the operators, in REKOAA, they have already elected and endorsed their leadership led by Mr Ikechukwu Emenike, a tricycle operator, who they believe can provide good leadership to members, as he knows their pains, as an operator. “We’re here on a peaceful demonstration over the inhuman treat- ment being melted on us. The tricycle operators in Aba don’t want the leadership of strangers again, as it has done us more harm than good.

“These so-called leaders do not care about the welfare of our members. “We don’t want ASTOPU, as our union again. They’ve been intimidating us with police. We’ve decided to form our own union, called Real Keke Operators Association Aba (REKOAA) and we’ve endorsed Mr Ikechukwu Emenike as our Chairman, he’s a tricycle operator, who we believe has the capacity to lead us and defend our collective interest.