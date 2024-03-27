Aba Tricycle Operators Hails Otti’s Impact, Protest Imposition Of Leadership

…accuse Abia Transport Commissioner of bias in tricycle union crisis

Tricycle operators in Aba, Abia State under the umbrella body “Real KeKe Operators Association Aba (REKOAA) have hailed Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti for the road infrastructural transformation in Aba for the past ten months.

REKOAA equally pleaded with the Governor to intervene in the case of imposition of Abia State Tricycle Operators Union (ASTOPU) on them by the state Commissioner for transportation Mr Sunny Onwuma.

Addressing newsmen during a peaceful demonstration in Aba, the Spokesperson of the union, Mr Gerald Nnamdi, the tricycle operators in Aba now carry out their daily business without harassment as touting and extortion have been abolished by Otti, as they only pay their government-approved online daily ticket.

“Aba is now wearing a new look as most of the dilapidated roads in Aba are now receiving attention. Julius Berger Construction company is now on sight fixing the long abandoned Port-Harcourt road in Aba to the delight of all.

“Night Life is back in Aba as many roads have been adorned with street lights, enhancing social, economic and commercial activities in the town.

“His Excellency has rebranded the Abia State Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) at Umueze Road Aba where those with health challenges get adequate attention as obtained in advanced countries. We are delighted to observe that he has made the state a home for all Nigerians

REKOAA said that Otti is practically fulfilling almost all his campaign promises to them, but only remains to deal with cases concerning the imposition of leadership on tricycle operators in Aba.

“We wonder why the Honourable commissioner who was supposed to be neutral as his position demands is now working hand in glove with ASTOPU against our interest and well-being.

“Earlier this year, the honourable Commissioner came on air to say that the state government has authorized the extortion of motorists including tricycles which he branded ‘Service Charge’, whereby after paying government approved daily ticket, one goes ahead to pay an extra N50(fifty naira) per toll in multiple times per day to ASTOPU.

“This led to the protest we held at that time knowing full well that our governor being a man of integrity couldn’t have approved of what he had earlier abolished. Fortunately, the Governor intervened stating clearly that such a directive did not emanate from Him.

“Now the Honourable Commissioner in collaboration with ASTOPU had on Wednesday 20th March 2024 convened a meeting in which all tricycle operators in Aba were invited, where he said that we must register with ASTOPU whether we like it or not.

“He also directed that all KeKe in Aba must be repainted from the green colour to the same green colour and ASTOPU is to do the repainting work without minding the present economic hardship.

“He further introduced strange additional Levy of N100 (One hundred naira) to the dissatisfaction of all. The above is the bidding of ASTOPU and the Honourable commissioner is throwing his weight behind them as he directed the ASTOPU task force team to start apprehending any Tricycle operator who fails to comply with his directives as such person is an enemy of the state government in which he gave 31st of March as deadline.”

REKOAA appealed to Governor Otti not to forget his campaign promises against imposition and to officially recognize Commrad Chimezie Nwokejiobi as their Chairman because they duly elected him because of his good records and educational background.

When contacted in the morning of Wednesday 27th March 2024 to know if the allegations against him are true, Mr Sunny Onwuma, Abia Commissioner for Transport said he was not free to speak from where he was, stressing that he would be free to talk in the evening of the same day. Consequently, our correspondent sent him a text both on his mobile line and WhatsApp number and explained the issue at hand.

By the time our correspondent reached out to him in the evening of Wednesday 27th March 2024 as he fixed, Mr Onwuma said he was in a retreat and would speak about the situation when it was convenient for him.