Aba Transport Unions Declare Support For Gov Otti’s Re-Election

If it were left to the commercial transport unions in Aba to decide who governs Abia State in 2027, Governor Alex Otti would already be reelected.

During a massive two-million-man solidarity march in Aba on Thursday, the State President of the Cooperative Motor Union, Mr. Chukwuma Azode, popularly known as China, declared the unflinching support of all transport unions and operators for Governor Otti. He warned that any opposition candidate vying for the governorship in 2027 would be taking a significant risk.

According to Azode, the Governor’s unprecedented achievements have earned him automatic reelection, adding that no reasonable politician should contest against him.

“From what we are seeing, I don’t think any sensible person should involve himself in anything concerning elections, because His Excellency is supposed to enjoy his eight years,” he said.

“So, for now, any opposition coming out is taking a very big risk because we Abians are in support of His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti. And all the motor unions in Abia State are endorsing him for 2027. That’s the essence of our gathering here today.”

Azode emphasized that the solidarity march was non-political and was attended by people from various political backgrounds who united to celebrate Otti’s good governance.

“This gathering, this Million March, is not political. It is simply a show of love for Dr. Alex Otti because of his good works in Abia State. In just two years in office, he has shown great capacity, especially in infrastructural development,” he said.

“Aba is central to his development agenda, and he has promised to transform the city further to attract more investors.”

Also speaking at the event, the State Chairman of the Abia State Tricycle Operators Union (ASTOPU), Comrade Victor Azubuike, said the rally was organized to appreciate the Governor’s efforts in improving road infrastructure, particularly in Aba. He noted that transporters are the greatest beneficiaries of the improved road network.

In a separate interview, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Transportation, Dr. Obioma Nwaogbo, applauded the solidarity from the transport operators. He said they have every reason to celebrate Governor Otti, given the administration’s transformational projects in the transport sector.

The two-million-man march began at Osisioma Junction and proceeded through Aba-Owerri Road to Asa Road, attracting jubilant crowds and residents who lined the streets to celebrate the Governor’s achievements.

