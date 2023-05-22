Aba Traders Applaud Establishment Of Diagnostic/Health Centre In Ariaria Market

The traders within one of West Africa’s largest markets, the Ariaria International Market Aba, Abia State have applauded the move to establish an ultra-modern diagnostic and health centre to cater to the emergency health needs of traders and other users of the market.

New Telegraph learned that in keeping with the ongoing remodeling and reconstruction efforts by the state government to align the Ariaria International Market with global best standards, plans have reached an advanced stage to establish the centre to handle health issues within the market.

The Chairman of Ariaria, Chief Chijioke Amaku while speaking on the development said that the current market leadership under his watch has made the promotion of the welfare, interests, and health condition of the traders the focal points of its administration.

Amaku who spoke while flagging off a free medical outreach program organized for the traders and other users of the market at the weekend said that when completed, the health facility will be readily accessible and affordable by traders and other users of the market.

Speaking on the free medical outreach programme, Amaku said that it is targeted at providing traders with the opportunities of ascertaining their health status.

The Ariaria International Market Chairman said that the free medical outreach programme which was put together in conjunction with E- Clinic is to provide traders and others with free medical tests, general health counseling, and free medication.

He added that the programme will be carried out periodically to help traders ascertain their health status, noting that most health challenges when diagnosed early enough can be properly managed.

Amaku, therefore, called on traders and all users of the market to avail themselves of the ongoing free medical outreach program to maintain a healthy living.

He said the market leadership is currently engaged in consultations and interfacing with all relevant authorities and stakeholders including the supervising Trade and Investment Ministry and the Aba North Local Government Area, their host, over the establishment of the health facility.

He said, “Experience has shown that such a facility is highly needed in the market. We have seen several instances where pregnant women deliver while at the market. We have seen instances of traders and other users of the market developing health challenges while conducting their business activities.

“Others due to some other constraints don’t make out time to attend to their health needs. We intend to bring this all-important health facility closer to users of the market and assist those who may not have time to attend to their health needs to do so while still attending to their businesses.

“This will help stem the tide of avoidable deaths due to lack of access to health facilities in times of emergency.”

