Aba To Have First S’East Indoor Multipurpose Sports Centre

The Aba Premier League Table Tennis Group, a multi-event coordinating body that develops and manages table tennis events and sports-related products, exhibitions, training and seminars has begun the construction of an indoor multipurpose Sports Centre in Aba.

President of the group who equally doubles as the Chairman, Abia State Table Tennis Association, Dike Dimiri, said that upon completion, the centre will change the landscape of major indoor sports within the state.

Dimiri equally explained that the centre will equally host the Aba International Sports Business Conference (AISBUC) scheduled towards the last quarter of the year, adding that AISBUC is about building capacity in the sports business industry which is key to the development of the sports economy and its value chain.

Dimiri stressed that AISBUC will bring together sports stakeholders – government, sports managers, team owners, broadcasters, player agents, builders, hospitality managers, educationists, and the like, to discuss the business of sports, its opportunities, challenges, and viable solutions.