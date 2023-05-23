Aba Tenants Unite Against Touting, Multiple Taxations

The residents of Aba under the umbrella body, Association of Aba Tenants (AAT) have urged the incoming government of Dr. Alex Otti to stop touting and multiple taxations in the area, the commercial nerve centre of Abia State to avoid a crisis.

AAT President, Mike George in an open address at the occasion marking the induction of their patrons and meritorious award presentation where Chief Augustine Onuegbu, CEO of Commonwealth Hotels Limited was inducted as AAT patron.

George said that AAT was established not just by those who do not have homes of their own but was formed as a body to protect the welfare and rights of the masses, facilitating cordial relationships with members, government, and other bodies or organs/agencies.

He said AAT observe, highlight, address, inform, educate, and proffer legislative support and provide input to the housing Authority on matters that impact resident including maintenance, modernization, and redevelopment as well as educating residents about their rights and responsibilities, and advocating for the resident who seeks and need the assistance.

George proposed local government/tenants collaboration in crime fighting, through the establishment of a neighbourhood watch to curb crime in Aba and charged the authorities of Aba North and Aba South Local Government Areas, to address environmental challenges in the commercial city.

Speaking further on the association’s mandate, George explained AAT has the aim to reform Abia State, draw the government closer to the masses, stop project abandonment, establish a neighbourhood watch and defend the rights of the citizens.

“As enormous as this mandate seems, I know it is achievable. Our watchword has been and remains ‘to build, reposition and regain Abia continuously with one voice,’ George said.

“The state/local government should give listening ears to the Tenants’ cry concerning environmental degradation in Aba. The local government should in conjunction with the Aba Tenants Association drive into neighbourhood crime watch for effective

security.

“The State/Local government should eliminate multiple taxations, and touting from the system to avoid environmental and political unrest. Government should create equity in job opportunities, empowerment, and other spheres of political dividend for better governance,” he said.

One of the highlights of the event was the confirmation of an award of excellence to Chima Mbama, the transition committee chairman, of Aba South Local Government Area, for outstanding performance.