Aba South Mayor To Collaborate With Geometric On Public Sensitization

The leadership of Aba South Local Government Area led by the Mayor, Chief Uche Wogu has assured Geometric Power, the mother company of Aba Power Limited Electric (APLE) that his administration will collaborate with the company on the area of sensitizing residents to make service delivery easier for them.

Wogu made the state during a working visit to the headquarters of Geometric Power at the Geometric Power Building in Osisioma Local Government Area of Abia State where he embarked to ascertain the reason behind the near blackout in the city of Aba.

Making his complaint to the management of the company which includes Mr Ugo Opiegbe, Executive Director Legal Services, Engineer Blessing Ogbe, Chief Commercial Officer and Engineer Canice Emeka, Chief Operations Officer, Wogu lamented that businesses are suffering and shutting down in Aba as a result of epileptic power supply.

Wogu said that file and diesel generator sets in hotels and other businesses that ought to be alternative sources of power have suddenly become the main sources of power while the public power from APLE is now seen as an alternative source because it is barely seen by the people.

He pleaded with them to do whatever it would take to ensure that they save Aba businesses and explained the importance of Aba in the economy of Abia State, stressing that the collapse of Aba would have a serious effect on the entire South East and Nigeria in general as products from so many SME clusters in Aba are in high demand all of the West African Subregion.

Responding to the Mayor’s words, Mr Ugo Opiegbe, Executive Director of Legal Services said that APL is suffering from so many issues which include electricity theft and refusal by residents to pay their bills.

He said that Aba people have been stealing their lights without payment, a situation which he said led to the reduction of the megawatts the company is currently purchasing from the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) which is the reason behind the shortage of supply within the city.

He said that Aba people are refusing to accept Prepaid Meters because they do not want a true reflection of what they are consuming.

“We’re giving out free Prepaid Meters, vendors are mounting it and people are rejecting it.”

He said that their gas turbines that will make the power-generating part of the company are ready, but all they are waiting for is for the NNPC to start supplying gas to them.