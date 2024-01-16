Aba South LGA Awards Outstanding Workers

In a move to motivate Local Government Employees in Aba South LGA of Abia State, the Council’s Mayor, Chief Uche Wogu has introduced the “Workers of the Month award.”

In the maiden edition, which is from December 2023, two workers from the Department of Social Development and the Department of Budget Planning emerged as winners, following the adoption of the lottery technique of simple random sampling.

Addressing journalists, Wogu said that he had to introduce the “Worker of the Month award” to serve as a means of encouraging the workers to be committed and dedicated to their duties.

He stressed that Local Government workers are the engine house of every state government and have to be committed and dedicated to ensuring that the policies of the state government are taken down to the grassroots.

While addressing the workers earlier before the award, Aba South Local Government Area Head of Service, Comrade Ijeoma Onyenaucheya said that the system introduced by the Mayor where two workers will be getting a cash reward of N20,000 each (N40,000 in total) monthly as a reward for diligent and committed service is the first of its kind in Abia State.

He urged the workers to take advantage of the opportunity to show more dedication, steadfastness, and commitment in their department which will warrant a recommendation by the Heads of Department to participate as contestants in the monthly award.

Fourteen contestants were drawn from seven Departments of the Council, which led to a random sampling down through a lottery method that saw Mr Abundance Igwe of of Social Development Department and Mrs Goodluck Godson of the Department of Budget Planning emerge as winners of the December 2023 workers of the month.

New Telegraph reports that the Mayor of Aba South Local Government Area equally created a ward for workers within the Council’s Secretariat where palliatives will often be given to the workers and kicked it off with the distribution of rice palliative to workers.