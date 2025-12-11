Aba Set To Host 2025 Abia International Film Festival

The organisers of the Abia International Film Festival (ABIFF) have announced that the 2025 edition will take place in Aba, the commercial hub of the state, from 19th to 21st December 2025.

Addressing journalists in Aba, Dr Philips Alexander Elekwa, President of ABIFF, said that the festival will be featuring an unforgettable opening ceremony that will reflect the beauty, energy, and innovation of Abia people.

According to Elekwa, in the first edition in 2024, the world listened: “This year, the world responded with over 1,243 film submissions from 155 countries.”

He described the number of films submitted as a remarkable participation that shows that Abia State is becoming a shining star in the global creative landscape.