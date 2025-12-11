New Telegraph

December 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 11, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Aba Set To…

Aba Set To Host 2025 Abia International Film Festival

The organisers of the Abia International Film Festival (ABIFF) have announced that the 2025 edition will take place in Aba, the commercial hub of the state, from 19th to 21st December 2025.

Addressing journalists in Aba, Dr Philips Alexander Elekwa, President of ABIFF, said that the festival will be featuring an unforgettable opening ceremony that will reflect the beauty, energy, and innovation of Abia people.

According to Elekwa, in the first edition in 2024, the world listened: “This year, the world responded with over 1,243 film submissions from 155 countries.”

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

He described the number of films submitted as a remarkable participation that shows that Abia State is becoming a shining star in the global creative landscape.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Are New Tax Laws Necessary Amid Insecurity, Endemic Corruption And High Inflation?
Read Next

Firm Urges Legislation To Regulate Trashing Of Used Engine Oil