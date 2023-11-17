Aba River Accident: Otti Takes Measures To Prevent Future Occurrence

Abia State Governor, Dr Alex Otti has taken some measures to prevent future occurrence of the kind of fatal accident that occurred at the popular Aba River Bridge in Ogbor-Hill, Aba North Local Government Area of the State on Tuesday.

New Telegraph reports that Governor Otti took the measures after he visited victims of the accident at different hospitals in Aba, through his Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba, accompanied by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma and Senior Special Assistant, Dodoh Okafor.

Announcing the measures through a statement made available to New Telegraph by his Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma Otti sympathized with the surviving victims and thanked God for saving their lives, but stressed that such must not be allowed to reoccur.

According to Ekeoma, some of the measures include constituting a task force to ensure that only vehicles, especially heavy-duty trucks that are roadworthy would henceforth ply Abia roads and that such vehicles must observe all safety rules.

Other measures are, “That all broken down vehicles on our roads are immediately removed in line with the previous directive given by the Governor in September.

“Also, all heavy-duty trucks are only allowed to ply our roads between 8 pm to 6:30 am,” he said.

Ekeoma equally said that the government of Abia State also ensured that some patients were transferred to where they would receive better medical care.

“The Government officially established that it was one life that was lost in the accident contrary to the different false figures being quoted on social media.

“The government is also in touch with the family of the dead victim and is making the necessary arrangements to assist them bury him,” he said.