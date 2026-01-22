Aba Residents Hail Abia Harmonised Taskforce, Urge Citizens To Comply

Residents and stakeholders in Aba have commended the activities of the Abia State Harmonised Taskforce on Revenue and Enforcement (ASHTF), describing it as a complete departure from the old order and a welcome development in public law enforcement in the state.

The residents noted that the ASHTF Aba Zone, under the leadership of its Area Coordinator, Uche Wogu, has, since its establishment, restored decorum and proper conduct among many residents of the city.

According to them, the Taskforce has faced stiff resistance from individuals who believe that change must elude Aba, but they urged the agency to remain resolute in the discharge of its duties.

They observed that one of the major challenges confronting the ASHTF comes from street traders, highway traders, street beggars, and street urchins whose origins are largely untraceable, as it is unclear how and when they found their way into the city.

New Telegraph reports that on December 27, 2025, residents witnessed how street traders at Ehi Road by Asa Road attacked ASHTF officials who were carrying out their lawful duties of ensuring that roads remained clear and safe for public use.

The incident led to the sealing of the roadside market at Ehi Road. The market was later unsealed after the traders, most of whom were women, pledged to desist from unruly behaviour and comply with regulations.

Several residents testified to the humane approach adopted by the ASHTF Aba Zone in the execution of its duties, noting that it was the first time they had seen an agency previously labelled as “government agbero” operate with professionalism and restraint.

Mr. Kenneth Izuka, a resident of Aba, said he was surprised by the conduct of ASHTF personnel.

“I’m surprised that we now see those hefty boys obeying rules of engagement and behaving responsibly while trying to curb the excesses of roadside traders.

“Truth is, roadside traders in Aba are environmental terrorists. Look at what they have turned Ngwa Road into. Nobody passes through Ngwa Road every Wednesday and Friday.

“Go to the newly built Cemetery Road towards the railway, it’s the same story. What about Ehere Road and Opobo Junction? These traders have taken over the roads, acting as if others do not matter.

“Finally, the government brought ASHTF, and I can confidently congratulate Governor Alex Otti and their leader here, Uche Wogu, because they are doing well.”

Another resident, Chief Nelson Udoka, who said he has been closely monitoring the activities of the Taskforce, described the removal of roadside beggars at Opobo Junction, who were taken to Umuahia, as a major achievement.

“The beggars at Opobo Junction are gone, but ASHTF should extend the same effort to Azikiwe Road by Asa Road. They should also evacuate beggars in front of Christ the King Cathedral, Aba, and opposite Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Parish along East Street.

“We can’t have the entire city overrun by beggars. That is not right.”

Speaking separately, Comrade Ephraim Okoro commended the Aba Area Coordinator, noting that Wogu has demonstrated commitment and responsibility in his duties.

“The Area Coordinator of the Abia State Harmonised Taskforce in Aba, Uche Wogu, is doing very well.

“Recently, I saw him advising trailer drivers who park along the Aba–Enugu–Port Harcourt Expressway on how to avoid road accidents.

“I live around Ariaria, and I have seen him on two occasions cautioning women trading along the expressway about the dangers involved.

“I was also informed that he recently visited the newly constructed Abayi–Ariaria–Eberi–Omuma Road, specifically at Ariaria Junction by the expressway leading towards St. Mary’s, Abayi-Ariaria.”

Meanwhile, the ASHTF recently held its first General Meeting and Workshop in Umuahia, marking a strategic start to its 2026 operations. The meeting focused on reviewing 2025 operations, staff welfare, operational efficiency, and alignment with the vision of Governor Alex Otti.

The meeting was chaired by the Chairman of the Steering Committee and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu, who commended the agency for its improved operational approach in 2025.

Nwachukwu reaffirmed the Abia State Government’s commitment to building a New Abia, stressing the need for professionalism, integrity, and a renewed enforcement culture. He reminded the Taskforce that it represents the face of the Otti administration and must uphold the highest standards of conduct.

Speaking at the workshop, the Aba Area Coordinator, Hon. Uche Wogu, highlighted key achievements recorded in the area during the year under review, including the sealing of MDS Company in line with enforcement and public safety regulations.

Wogu emphasized the importance of the Taskforce’s four operational codes of etiquette, Fair, Friendly, Focused, and Firm and urged personnel to apply them consistently in their daily operations.