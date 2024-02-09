Aba Residents Cry For Help As Geometric Places Homes On 5-Month Blackout

As many areas, neighbourhoods, roads and streets are groaning about the ongoing blackout in Aba, Abia State, residents of Acha axis, off Emelogu Road, Ogbor Hill, have sent a Save Our Soul (SOS) message to Prof Barth Nnaji, founder of Geometric Power, owners of Aba Power Limited Electrical (APLE).

Residents of Acha just like other similar areas with serious power outages in their SOS said that their power outage was occasioned by a faulty transformer which APLE has refused to repair and ended up putting them in darkness for the past five months.

The SOS signed by the Chairman and Secretary of the Electricity Committee of Acha/Emelogu Road, Chief Ogbogu Edede and Anozie Nwanyanwu, the residents listed how for five months, they have not had electricity in their area.

They said sometime in October 2023, the power supply to the area went off as a result of a faulty transformer, stressing that despite a prompt report of the incident to APLE, it took the company two months to lift the transformer for repairs.

The residents said three months after the transformer was lifted for repairs, it was yet to be returned.

“We are writing to draw your attention to the treatment being meted out to us as an electricity zone by the Operation and Maintenance Department of APLE.

“They have refused to return our failed and repaired transformer for the past five months. We have made several appeals to the COO and HOD Maintenance but to no avail.

“Please we appeal for your quick intervention to save us from this continued total darkness since October 2023 to date, of which advantage the night marauders have capitalized on to terrorize us in the zone.”

Edede equally on his own said the last time they met with officials of APLE on the issue, they were told residents of the area were owing APLE N40m and that the transformer could only be returned if they offset the said debt.

He however said checks he made indicated the said debt, was estimated bills the company raised in the first two months the transformer packed before it was lifted for repairs.

Edede said after a while, officials of the company told him the transformer was ready and that the zone should make arrangements for a truck to carry it.

“We made the arrangement, only to be told the man who repaired the transformer for APL, one Mr Philip, said he would not release the transformer until the company pays him for his work, which he allegedly claimed to run into millions of naira.

“That’s where we are now and I believe there is a limit to what human beings can endure and that’s why we are appealing to Prof Nnaji to intervene and save us from the hellish condition we have found ourselves”, Ogbogu pleaded.

When contacted, Philip, the contractor who repaired the transformer said he had no business with anybody in the area except the company that gave him the job to do.

“I have no business with anybody in that area, but the company (Aba Power Limited) that gave me the job.

“My duty is to do the job, when the company that gave me the job deemed it fit to come and lift the transformer, they will do so if they have settled with me.

“I don’t have any business with any individual, but the company and they are in a better position to know if they have paid me or not.”