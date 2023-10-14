Aba Premier League Table Tennis Has Benefits Across Value Chains – Dimiri

The President of the Aba Premier League Table Tennis, Dike Dimiri has said that what the management of the league is trying to build is beyond just entertainment, but a huge industry that is capable of taking a whole lot of people off the streets and making so many others gainfully employed.

Dimiri, who is equally the Chairman of the Abia State Table Tennis Association said this while fielding questions from journalists on the vision of the Aba Premier League Table Tennis said that he and other top officials of the league are looking beyond today, but a future where the league will be an industry of multiple benefits.

As gathered from the organizers, the 2023 Aba Premier League Table Tennis is a knock-out-based open tournament and its goal is to develop a professional table tennis league in Aba by promoting table tennis skills, and professionalism among table tennis players and officials and developing standard playing infrastructure.

The organizers said that players would be able to earn ranking points, get ranked based on their points earned and win performance-based prize money.

They equally explained that soon, Table Tennis Clubs will be created in their programme to make the value chains more profitable, stressing that in line with the benefits that cut across the value chains, the management has concluded plans to begin local production of standard Table Tennis Boards and has therefore invited all skilful carpenters in Aba who feel they can make a board to come for a meeting.

“A standard Table Tennis Table will cost you about N1.5 to N1.8 million. We have to find a local way of producing these tables and that’s why we’ve invited all who is who in carpentry in Aba and figures that he can make a Table Tennis Board to meet us.

“Let’s begin to put heads together and skills together to see if we can begin to produce our made-in-Aba board and it could be another channel of export. We’re already making shoes, clothes and many more. We have concluded plans to supply about a hundred tables to schools in Aba for our grassroots. We can’t give them imported tables.

“Maybe the first Tables may not meet the cuts but I believe as we progress our manufacturers will improve and our tables will soon be picked up for marketing. This is the sports value chain, we’re not just interested in table tennis, we’re interested in sports economy.

“We’re talking about doctors to take care of the athletes, we’re talking about teachers to teach the children of the athletes, we’re talking about hotels fully booked because spectators are here.

“First we must develop the athletes, now we’ve created the event, we’re developing the Athletes and next is to provide them with equipment.”

The experienced sports administrator said that if things are gotten right, Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State stands are chance of getting the benefits that the city of London and the State of California both in the UK and the US are enjoying today as a result of huge sports industry built around them.

“In London for instance, there are up to six English Premiership Clubs. You have Fulham, West Ham, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Crystal Palace. Traditionally London has always had at least five Premiership Clubs playing in that city alone every season.

“There are 20 clubs in the Premiership, six of those twenty are in London and 14 clubs have to come to London regularly, lodge in hotels, take a train, take a cab and dump money in London weekly.

“Remember, in everything, Labour migrates to the place of highest reward. If you take that principle, you’ll understand why every known nationality goes to London to play.

“They take their families there and their children will go to school there, and live in houses thereby making real estate robust, their families must go out to eat, the restaurant system is robust and they must move around in transport and this is where taxis come into play.

“The players must equally be treated and hospitals must work perfectly. People migrate to London without knowing what’s the driving force.”

Dimiri said that all these attract big broadcast rights business in both London and California, stressing that clubs like the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Clippers, and Sacramento Kings are all basketball clubs in one state, California.

“In American football, they have the LA Dodgers and San Francisco 49ers. You can see the Industry built around sports. The same thing is happening in Boston,” he said.

He explained that to rebuild the Real Madrid Football Club Stadium, Santiago Bernabéu, so many engineers were employed for the project and the same is now being replicated in the reconstruction of the home of Barcelona Football Club, Nou Camp.

Narrowing down more to Aba, Dimiri said that no other city in Nigeria is better positioned to promote professional sports than Aba, the creativity centre of the Eastern Region of Nigeria.

“When you talk about equipment, our imagination in Aba will create it. When you talk about football kits it is something Aba can handle perfectly. Instead of waiting in Ariaria and Ahia-Ohuru for your buyers to come and know about you, you can just take a sleeve sponsorship.

“I don’t expect Nike to come here to manufacture our jerseys. I expect it to be done by some reputable local manufacturers here in Aba. As people begin to come from Kano, Maiduguri and other major cities in Nigeria to play sports in Aba, our real estate prices will go up.

“Hotels will boom. Schools will improve and doctors will try practicing sports medicine. Physical trainers will have work to do. By the time sponsorship starts coming and athletes are being paid, the government makes more money from taxes. There’s something in it for everyone if we get it right.”